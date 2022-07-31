Meet Boehm Tiny House, an Ultra-Modern Home with Guest Loft and Ample Storage

One example is the Boehm tiny house, a custom-built miniature home that sits on a 28-foot (8.5-meter) Movable Roots trailer. The builders aimed to create an innovative home on wheels with ultra-modern interior that would best take advantage of the livable space and offer all the conveniences one expects in a custom-built home.
The Boehm tiny home measures 28 feet long by 8.5 feet wide (8.5 x 2.6 meters, and offers 247 square feet of space. It features a private main-floor master bedroom, a custom-built living space, a guest loft, a second guest bed that folds out from the wall, a modern kitchen, a large spa-like bathroom, as well as a washer/dryer combo, and plenty of storage throughout. All of these make the Boehm a perfect tiny home for a couple or a small family with pets.
On the outside, Boehm features a mix of vertical and horizontal siding painted in dark charcoal with white and light grey accents, a color palette that continues inside the house. It has a flat roofline with a slight angle to add height to the tiny guest loft space.
The walls are adorned with windows on corners, as well as in the kitchen and the bathroom. These windows, along with the gorgeous French doors, allow for plenty of natural light to get inside the home.
Stepping inside Boehm, the first thing you’ll notice is the traditional tiny home layout: a long, somewhat narrow space whose center serves as living space and kitchen, while the ends of the house serve as private spaces.
In this case, one end houses a bathroom below a small loft sleeping space, while at the opposite end there is the private master bedroom separated by two ceiling-to-floor wood barn doors.
The most noteworthy feature in the main living area is the elevated couch below a triple window space. It has multiple pull-out drawers underneath, which are ideal for storing movies, books, extra linens, and more. There is also an under storage dog bed, and if you take a closer look, you’ll also observe the two metal pull-out tables that can be joined to form a larger one for family dinners.
Another clever addition here is the wall-mounted television above the doorway that can swing around to be viewed from the couch, the loft, or even the bedroom.
Moving on to the kitchen, this seems to be the real center space in any tiny home. And Boehm doesn’t disappoint in this area. The builders utilized both walls to create a simple yet modern kitchen and incorporated tons of storage and amenities.
There are dark stained cabinets on one wall with bright white cabinets below to really open the kitchen area. As you see, there is plenty of space for storing cookware, dinnerware, and food. In terms of amenities, there is a deep single sink, a small built-in oven, a two-burner cooktop, as well as a full-size fridge.
The kitchen space is dual-purposed, actually, as the built-in washer/dryer unit is also located here, right next to the fridge.
Although this is a tiny house we’re talking about, somehow it has two bedrooms. The main one comes with a Murphy bed that takes up most of the space when it’s down. It is surrounded by storage cabinetry and a fold-down desk, which can be used when the bed is up. Two sliding barn doors ensure privacy in the bedroom.
The guest bedroom is located in the loft space, accessible via a removable ladder. It’s a small but cozy and functional area that also includes a nice window, overhead light, and wall-mounted lamp.
The Boehm tiny house, just as you see it in the photos included in the gallery, would cost you $159,000 (155,500 Euro). It’s not cheap for a tiny house, but considering the luxurious feel of the entire space, it’s justified.
