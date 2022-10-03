Former Cable Car Cabin Was Turned Into One of the Most Unusual Tiny Homes

A ride on a cable car is a common experience in certain tourist areas, but spending the night and cooking in a cable car cabin is not something you hear about every day. This whimsical tiny house that’s surprisingly modern can be lifted and then carried to new locations every year - where it then sits on top of a mountain, for some truly unique views.
Valeria and Adi from LittleCITY.ch had the interesting idea of turning a cable car cabin into a tiny house for tourists in Switzerland. This is how Tiny House Gondel was born. At first glance, you might think that it’s an actual cable car cabin, abandoned on a cliff, hanging in a precarious balance. But once you step inside, you’d find a surprisingly cozy interior.
This unique gondola has enough room for a comfortable double bed, and a modern kitchen that includes a mobile gas stove, a sink, a mini fridge, a coffee maker, and all the cooking basics hiding neatly in drawers.
There’s a reading lamp and a tablet available for listening to music, while electric heaters keep the gondola warm. The only missing feature is a bathroom, and the only toilets available are those at the nearby restaurant – a small inconvenience, compared to the stunning views and the unique experience of feeling immersed in nature.
The other unusual thing about this mountain tiny house is that it changes location every year - or at least that was the initial plan. Its creators want to bring it “to the most spectacular places in Switzerland,” always surrounded by spectacular views. Last year, it was sitting on a rock needle in the Engelberg Brunni area.
The downside of this interesting project is the unpredictability. When the weather gets really bad, Tiny House Gondel isn’t so welcoming anymore, which is one of the reasons why it can’t be rented out throughout the year. It’s like a game of hide and seek. For more information on when this cable car tiny house is available, you can sign up for the waiting list.
