Adorable 20-Foot Tiny Home on Wheels Is Perfect for a Weekend Getaway

This mobile habitat is great for those who want to have the flexibility to escape the big smoke and travel wherever they want. The 20-ft-long tiny provides a beautiful interior that mixes rustic elements with modern amenities.
This little home was built in 2019 by Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. It sits on a double-axle trailer, and it's based on the company's popular Mohican model. The mobile dwelling measures 20-ft (6 meters) in length, and it's 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It's truly a tiny house by definition, but it offers everything you need for a perfect weekend getaway.
As soon as you walk in, you're met by an open-concept living space that has a custom bookcase and a couch. It's a great spot that allows people to relax or socialize. A few steps ahead is a staircase with built-in storage that leads to the loft. The staircase includes numerous cubbies of different sizes, and it even has a large closet that can either be used as a pantry or for storing away bigger items.
Next, you'll see a beautiful kitchen with generous butcher block countertops. This area has a deep stainless steel sink, a full-size refrigerator, and space for a convection microwave. It also comes with several drawers and cabinets that come in handy when owners want to put away essential cookware.
Across the kitchen is an interesting closet that is partially hidden away by a tall cabinet with open shelving and a large mirror. The closet is great for hanging clothes or storing other belongings. The bathroom in this tiny gets separated from the rest of the home via a custom sliding barn door. Inside, you'll notice a nice shower, a composting toilet, and two shelves mounted above the toilet. Unfortunately, the bathroom doesn't include a sink.
Lastly, the loft in this tiny is pretty spacious. As you might've guessed, that's where the master bedroom is located. This area has enough room for a queen-size mattress and a large shelf.
This adorable tiny was recently listed on the Tiny Home Listings website, and it's asking for $78,500. You can take a look at the video attached below to see what t his home on wheels has to offer.
