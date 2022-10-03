Hong Kong Billionaire’s $250M Megayacht Looking for Another Extravagant Owner

Still one of the most spectacular superyachts even after almost two decades, Pelorus isn’t that lucky when it comes to owners. Throughout the years, it went from billionaire to billionaire, and now it looks like it’s about to make another change.
In 2003, when it was built, the 377-foot (115 meters) Pelorus was the 11th biggest yacht in the world. Custom-built by the prestigious Lurssen in Germany, it was the new luxury toy of a Saudi businessman. And he treated it like a toy – after just one indulging cruise, he already put it up for sale. The one to grab it was none other than the famous Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who would add the second helipad.
After the oligarch’s divorce, the luxury yacht was purchased by the Dreamworks co-founder, David Geffen, but shortly after it was sold again, to the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi. In 2016, it was reportedly bought by Samuel Tak Lee, a real estate mogul who allegedly owns several impressive superyachts.
Also used as an extravagant party boat by his son, Tak Lee’s superyacht is now looking for another owner, according to Superyacht Times.
Looking back at its history, that probably won’t be hard to find. Pelorus is a floating masterpiece, designed by two of the greatest names in the industry. Tim Heywood is responsible for its distinctive silhouette, with details inspired by the “armor belt” on the Royal Navy’s HMS Belfast.
This massive vessel boasts no less than four swimming pools and two helipads, in addition to nine large staterooms. Its giant tender garage is also big enough to house multiple smaller boats, plus various water toys.
As Boat International points out, Pelorus is more than a yacht, it’s a ship – its twin 3,900 kW Wartsila V12 engines are the kind that power car ferries, and its four 465 kVA alternators are powerful enough for a smaller town. Despite its mammoth size, Pelorus can hit 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) or cruise for up to 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,100 km) at lower speed.
As for its interior, Terence Disdale turned this massive ship into the luxury version of an informal beach house. But only the next lucky (and very wealthy) owner will be able to enjoy all of that.
