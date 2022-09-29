Take a Look Inside MY Lusine, Heesen's $70 Million Spectacular Superyacht

We're seeing for the first time what the interior of this luxurious superyacht is all about. Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts offered an exclusive tour of MY Lusine, showing all the intricate details, the luxe amenities, and the incredible spaces of the $70 million vessel.
The yacht, which measures 60 meters (196 ft) in length, hit the water for the first time on July 22nd, 2021, as Project Falcon. Later that year, the vessel went through intensive tests in the North Sea, where it was able to reach impressive speeds of 17.5 knots (20.1 mph/32 kph). That was possible thanks to the yacht's twin MTU diesel engines.
Then, in February 2022, Project Falcon was delivered to its new owner as MY Lusine. At the time, we were shown its exquisite exterior, designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects. The athletic profile was combined with reduced bulwarks and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to bathe the large interior, which we're now seeing for the first time.
There's an indoor-outdoor connection that makes the spaces onboard MY Lusine feel bright and airy. The interior was created by Sinot Yacht Architecture around the owners and their family lifestyle. The open-plan main salon oozes elegance, featuring rare woods and veneers that are combined with navy-blue accents and bespoke metals and glass.
The dining room table takes center stage in the lounge. The highly-polished surfaces and the two Lazy Susans made with hammered bronze and agate are truly magnificent. The staircase that connects all the yacht's decks is equally as impressive, boasting sculpted faux leather panels. Through the middle of the ribbon-like staircase runs a glass elevator, allowing guests to access every part of the ship.
Speaking of the passengers, up to 12 guests and four crew members can be accommodated in four twin suites on the lower deck, a VIP with a connecting stateroom on the main deck forward, and one amidship on the bridge deck.
The master stateroom is also located on the bridge deck. As you'd expect, the owner's suite is the epitome of luxury. The stateroom offers 180-degree panoramic views and overlooks a private balcony with a jacuzzi. The bedroom area is dominated by a king-size bed, while the owner's bathroom is highlighted by Onyx wet surfaces and custom-engraved glass panels in the shower.
The guests' staterooms are also wrapped in fine materials, featuring walnut and lacewood wall panels decorated with mother of pearl inlays. You can click the clip down below to feast your eyes on what this gorgeous $70 million superyacht has to offer.
