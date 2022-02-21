Pristine 1957 Feadship, De Vrouwe Christina, Proves They Don't Make Them Like They Used To

Folks, today we'll be indulging our eyeballs on a vessel that brings with it nearly seventy years of maritime history and is still going strong, the De Vrouwe Christina (DVC). This sailing yacht has been roaming around the world since 1957 and in the process, get this, having crossed the Atlantic Ocean six times.
Back in 1957, Feadship launched a ship for one of their clients, Crawford Failey, a professor of Medicine. While this sort of venture is nothing out of the ordinary for Feadship, the builders of DVC, what makes this one so special is the fact that it's the only one of its kind that Feadship has ever pushed out of their yard.
Aside from the interior, which we'll get to shortly, the way Christina is built is one aspect you must understand. Right off the bat, you can tell the hull is completely different from anything currently being built in the industry. This hull shape is based on ships known as Tjalk, which are ships used to navigate small channels and were usually destined for carrying cargo.
This draft is one of the reasons why DVC has been spotted roaming islands and coves from the Caribbean to Ibiza. If that's not enough, DVC's current owners have even tested its ability to roam through the waters of Alaska and South America.
Now, in traditional Tjalk style, Christina hit the waters as a sailing yacht. Later, Christina did see upgrades in the form of two Perkins 350 HP engines and two Mitsubishi generators, not to mention a complete refit carried out under the eyes of Feadship, making Christina a part of Feadship's Heritage Fleet. This refit was carried out in 2017 and includes an upgraded keel and modern electronics.
Three modern and luxurious cabins, including a full-beam owner's stateroom with ensuite bathroom, and a galley that really feels as if I've entered a home, are just some of the spaces that have seen the Feadship touch. Birdseye maple with customized detailing is one of the most present materials on DVC, but so are giant marble slabs, semiprecious metals, tiled flooring in some areas, and a wheelhouse construction that looks ripped right out of fables about sea-faring adventures; absolutely magical.
Other features future owners will be able to enjoy are things like the piano downstairs in the galley and dining area, fishing activities, or taking a ride on the Boston Whaler tender to get up close and personal to some nearby landscapes.
Here's the best part: De Vrouwe Christina's owners have chosen to pass on this vessel to a new family. With Camper & Nicholsons carrying out the deal, you, yes you, can own this piece of yachting history for 1,999,000 EUR (2,262,148 USD at current exchange rates).
A tad under 2.3 million USD will get you a vessel capable of doing something modern yachts can only dream about, crossing just about any ocean on this globe. I said it before, and I'll say it again, they really don't make them like they used to, and De Vrouwe Christina is proof of this notion.
