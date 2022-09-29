2,200-Mile Porsche Carrera GT Looks for Its Second Owner

Codenamed 980, the Carrera GT is – without a shadow of a doubt – supercar royalty. A contemporary of the V12-engined Ferrari Enzo, the V10-engined alternative from Germany was expected to number 1,500 units. Due to a change in airbag regulations, 1,270 units were finished.
Chassis number WP0CA29805L001539 is one of those rarefied cars, a 2005 model that shows 2,247 miles (3,616 kilometers) on the clock. Originally delivered to an Ohio-based dealership, the CGT we’re covering today is currently located in Connecticut. A one-owner example that can only be described as perfect, WP0CA29805L001539 is offered on Bring a Trailer with a few extras, including the window sticker that reads $455,340.
Adjusted for inflation, that sum converts to $690,520 today. At press time, the 1,029th of 1,270 cars built is rocking a high bid of $1,400,000 on Bring a Trailer after six offers, with the auction ending Monday, October 10th.
The window sticker highlights a suggested retail price of $440,000, followed by $5,040 worth of exclusive options, a $5,400 gas-guzzler tax, and a $2,900 destination charge. What kind of exclusive options, you might be asking? Well, the first and only owner so far has optioned aluminum-look seatbelt retractors, the same finish for the ventilation slats, floor mats, a leather-wrapped CD storage box, as well as a thicker steering wheel.
In terms of miles per gallon, you can expect 10 in the city and 16 on the highway, converting to 23.5 and 14.7 liters per 100 kilometers. Clearly not as efficient as the succeeding 918 Spyder, this fellow has a couple of tricks up its sleeve, tricks that still ensure its place in the supercar pantheon.
First and foremost, that 917-inspired laminated beechwood knob is connected to a six-speed manual that makes the driving experience that more engaging with the help of a clutch pedal. Secondly, the 5.7-liter powerplant is derived from a V10 that was originally intended for Formula 1 racing, then adapted for endurance racing in the stillborn LMP2000 (a.k.a. project 9R3).
Capable of screaming to 8,400 revolutions per minute, the free-breathing mill cranks out 603 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 435 pound-foot (590 Nm) at 5,750 rpm. Not impressive by modern standards (even a Taycan Turbo S has more to offer), but certainly more thrilling than a Taycan Turbo S.
