Jet Green Metallic PTS Porsche 911 GT3 Rides Monoblock yet Classic on Silver An10s

Until we can get our hands on the all-new 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we must contend with a couple of equally-cool choices. Either settle for a ‘normal’ GT3 or snatch the previous 991 iteration.
For some people, either way is fine, if their high-performance homologation model comes in green. And there is no need to take our (sometimes) fine word for granted, as we have yet another tasty example. So, after we recently noticed an Army Green 991-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS was flaunting a staggered set of 20- and 21-inch AL13 four-piece R80-109R Aerodiscs, all finished in a triple combo of Satin/Gloss Black and Satin Forged Charcoal, now it is time for something of a ‘simpler’ GT3 flavor.
And even though it’s powered on social media by the Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels, we quickly noticed that it is yet another cool Porsche prepared by their neighboring experts over at Wheels Boutique. On the other hand, this 992-series Porsche 911 GT3 is equally subtle and ready to break conventions, all thanks to a few custom features. First, there is a truly inconspicuous PTS (paint-to-sample) Jet Green Metallic on the outside, doubled by the classic trim style showcased on the bucket seats.
Secondly, has anyone noticed how not too long ago, silver was almost the only color for wheel choice – just like decades ago, Henry Ford wanted all cars to be any shade, as long as it was black? Well, here is an interesting idea from the owner, who went for what could only be dubbed as a vintage silver finish for his Porsche’s staggered, 20 and 21-inch monoblock ANRKY AN10 SeriesONE aftermarket wheels.
All in all, this Porsche 911 GT3 might look like any other 992 from afar but true connoisseurs will immediately notice that something is amiss when inching closer. And then, all of a sudden, the details will look simply stupendous – from the green-to-black switch of the body color depending on the light to the classic interior and from the modern aftermarket wheels to their traditional centerlock fitment. Stunning, right?
