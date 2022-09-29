Army Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS Flaunts Staggered, Charcoal Aerodiscs Like a Boss

While the Porsche 911 is not even hybrid yet, not to mention fully electric, it seems that green looks marvelous on the German sports car during this early autumn. Both across the virtual realm, and in the real world.
But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have examples. Not long ago, Ignas Simonaitis, the virtual artist behind the digital label “Halawia” (aka halawia.3d on social media), worked on a commissioned project and showed he knows how to have fun with a widebody Porsche 911 kit that will be created by a company called ‘Indecent.’
And now, we also have a couple of great cases in point flaunted across social media by two aftermarket powerhouses. First, the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik wanted to highlight a subtly customized, previous-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS. It arrived for a clean and courteous photoshoot courtesy of Miami, Florida-based Wheels Boutique, and the shop again shows why it is self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands.”
Anyway, this 991-series Porsche 911 GT3 RS would be quite inconspicuous (in a crowd of high-performance homologation sports cars, that is) if not for the Army Green atmosphere and the fact it rides lowered on a set of quirky, contrasting aftermarket wheels. Those would be AL13’s four-piece R80-109R Aerodiscs, all dressed up with a triple finish of Satin Black, Gloss Black for the outer, and Satin Forged Charcoal for the Aerodisc pieces.
But maybe that is too subtle to be your proper 911 GT3 RS cup of tea. No worries, as the other good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA already have another YouTube vlog episode out. And it includes not just a crazy, world’s first Ferrari SF90 Spider with a full carbon fiber body kit, but also a 992-series Porsche 911 Turbo S wrapped in green. Plus, it features different-colored wheels on each side: black on the left and white on the right!
