Mind-Boggling Lambo Aventador ‘SVR’ Has More Crazy Details Than We Might Count

These days, Lamborghini is on a major roll - though not necessarily because of all the right reasons. But at least we know that successors for both Huracan and Aventador lines are being planned, trialed, and perhaps even errored.
Plus, they also dwell around the aftermarket realm with much poise and sensibility. Well, the latter is mostly valid for the smaller Huracan sibling, even when dressed up in Satin Black with disruptive forged carbon fiber and riding on a Brushed Champagne set of cool, staggered ANRKY wheels.
As far as the big brother is concerned, the name of the game is outrageousness (plus exhaust flames, just to show the owner what kind of beast he must tame). And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have eloquent examples. The first one arrives courtesy of the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik.
They have an Italian supercar acting all widebody about its bonkers aftermarket DNA thanks in big part to the Creative Bespoke collective (aka Phoenix, Arizona-based CB Auto Salon). The changes have not been detailed by either company, unfortunately, but the owner-presentation video is more than explanatory – and complete with exhaust flames and all.
As for the Aventador ‘SVR’ itself, it sure has more bonkers details than we could dare to count – most of them dressed in exposed carbon fiber. But even the AL13 treatment goes way beyond the traditional call of duty, as the Lambo rocks three-piece R80 fronts and R80-109R Aerodiscs at the rear, with an extensive collection of finishes: Satin Black, Gloss Black for the outer, and Satin Forged Charcoal for the Aerodisc.
But wait, we have more Aventador craziness embedded below, this time around in the form of an SVJ packing its own set of different wheels – a couple of Vintage 935s, and another of Vintage 501s, all courtesy of HRE Wheels! So, which one is your favorite, the ‘SVR’ or the SVJ?
