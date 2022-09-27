“Insane” Ferrari SF90 Spider With First Full CF Body Kit Shows a Perfect Ghost Spec

autoevolution
27 Sep 2022, 13:18 UTC
Ferrari is probably busy trying to gauge the profit it will make from introducing its first-ever production four-door and crossover SUV, the Purosangue. But across the aftermarket world, they are still exotic sports car producers.
At least for now, as we have many Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus (plus Performante) reasons to believe they will quickly embrace the all-new ultra-luxury super-SUV side of the Prancing Horse equation once the V12-powered coach door high-rider becomes available for customization and personalization. But, before that happens, we must still contend with ‘mundane’ SF90 transformations.

Actually, there is nothing ordinary about a Ferrari SF90 Stradale mid-engine PHEV that is capable of 986 hp before any tuning interventions. Even less so if the supercar example in question is an SF90 Spider retractable hardtop convertible! So, perhaps it is entirely possible to understand the massive level of excitement shown by the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA.

They already have another YouTube vlog episode out and about, and as promised in the previous feature (also embedded below), it is brimming with “1st in the world” repetitions. And that would be for very good measure since the Ferrari SF90 Spider is finally complete with a never-seen-before full carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit from Ryft. Plus, the modifications did not stop there, courtesy of the Novitec-supplied exhaust system and suspension setup, carbon fiber emblems, and a vented, full-carbon fiber fender treatment.

Oh, and let us not forget about the insane color match with those perky aftermarket wheels. All in all, quite the perfect ghost specification – as it is not exactly all murdered-out because of the crimson brake calipers! Or should we just let it slide and call this out as the ultimate all-black Ferrari SF90 Spider carbon fiber morphing?

