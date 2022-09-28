Widebody Porsche 911 Dwelling Around Mercedes’ Dealership Looks Quite Indecent

Today, the latest and (arguably) greatest Porsche 911 is dubbed the 992 series. And, of course, it is brimming with cool variants.
The Porsche 992 is the internal designation for the eighth iteration of the iconic 911 series, which has been in continuous production since 2019 and has already spanned an ample family. Members include the Carrera range (4, S, 4S, GTS), Targa 4 and 4S or GTS, plus the Turbos and the GT3s. Hey, Porsche even looks back in awe at the sight of the Sport Classic.
But have you noticed there is no widebody? Well, no worries, as that is something that falls into the aftermarket realm area to take care of. And they are diligently minding their aero kit business, no matter how big or small their shop is. An example of the latter variety is also Indecent, a tuning brand that thinks “being vulgar is easy. Stay classy. Just a bit indecent.”
And maybe we would have never heard of their 997-series Porsche 911 widebody kit exploits if not for Ignas Simonaitis, the virtual artist behind the digital label “Halawia” (aka halawia.3d on social media), who has a commissioned project from them and sure knows how to have fun with it. Oh, and by the way, are we getting hints that Indecent is ready to expand its reach and fiddle with 991-series widebody aerodynamic kits?
Anyway, their digital hero project is as green as the Hulk and hopefully will soon get to cross the CGI-to-reality threshold to make sure widebody rivals might get the chance to also go green – but with envy. In the meantime, the pixel master has thought about properly putting this thoroughly slammed and copiously widebody Porsche 911 Indecent into the proper virtual setting.
Thus, he quickly ditched the digital showroom/photo studio atmosphere. And he soon threw the widebody Porsche 911 Indecent into the CGI world, all the while also photo-bombing – with or without intent – the Mercedes-Benz Niederlassung Stuttgart dealership in the process. Well, that is quite indecent of him, indeed!
