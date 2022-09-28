Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion Returns as Digital EV for Porsche Club of America

Most Porsche enthusiasts residing across the North American region have probably heard of PCA – aka the Porsche Club of America.
And they might already know the non-profit organization caters to everything across the United States and Canada, from enhancing the daily Porsche ownership experience to catering to every competitive desire. As such, it is probably in the least bit surprising that PCA is allegedly the biggest single-make club on Earth.
Since the PCA built an incredibly huge and diverse community around the feeling of owning a Porsche, it is no wonder it has even achieved a cult following of its own. Thus, this love spreads around the world, and it even transcends across realms. But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is a great 911 revival case in point stemming from the prolific imagination of the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media).
Just recently, the pixel master – who has a penchant for loving yet sustainable model reinventions – decided to bring to life his CGI vision of how Porsche could revive the 911 GT1 as an EV. More precisely, he did not select the GT1 racer as a target but rather its homologation special, the (in)famous Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion (street-legal version), as made obvious from an old vs. new digital comparison shot.
Coming after the latest Volvo EX90 (Embla) flagship crossover SUV idea, this is a major change of heart – and one that might have diehard 911 GT1 enthusiasts fall a lip of contempt because it has been reimagined as a fully electric sports car. Alas, these are the times we live in, and the revived 911 GT1 would not make too much sense with an exclusive ICE or even a simple, hybridized powertrain. So, does it get our CGI seal of approval, or not?
