Two-Tone 1967 Chevy C10 Sits Classically Low on American Racing Wheels and Wilwoods

Produced between 1959 and 2002 in the United States, the classic C/K series of trucks remains a staple of vintage GM. And lovingly nurtured examples will always be the star of the show, everywhere.
It does not matter if they are life-sized, the main attraction of the 2022 Matchbox Collectors Mix 2, or just a figment of someone’s imagination. Actually, the latter warrants a second thought or two, as in this day and age there are always chances that what people dream of today might materialize into a bonkers pickup truck tomorrow.
Such might also be the case here courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick Chevy pickup truck journey of CGI discovery. It is related to a second-generation 1967 Chevy C10, and it sure does look ready to acknowledge the ‘Action Line’ designation. Although, it does so quite subtly.
Created by the pixel master as commissioned work for a Chandler, Arizona-based automotive customization shop called Arizona High Test, this two-tone Chevy C10 exudes classic Fleetside fenderless bed allure. Alas, while the vintage atmosphere prevails (just look at the stunning woody bed floor or the matched white-and-blue toolbox), this ’67 was also imagined with potential modern upgrades.
Some of them even dwell in plain sight and include the lowered or bagged attitude (either way works for us, as long as it is copiously slammed) plus a nice set of polished, chromed American Racing Wheels that do not hide the upgraded Wilwood disc brakes. Sadly, we are left to wonder about the rest of the goodies.
As such, there is no interior POV, and – even worse – we have no idea what Arizona High Test might want to hide under the blue hood. Hopefully, it is something both appropriate and ready to surprise anyone trying to duke it out with this vintage C10 restomod!
