Refreshed Kia Sorento Spills the Virtually Quirky yet Mature, Unofficial Beans

Kia, along with Hyundai, has some of the coolest yet quirky compact crossover SUVs out there – the Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. So, what if the larger siblings follow suit?
Earlier this first month of 2022’s autumn, the upgraded Kia Sorento was caught by our spy photographer partners for the first time during final testing on the Old Continent. But the facelift is not yet upon us, as over in America the South Korean automaker has already spilled the official beans on the 2023 model year novelties.
For example, the 2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid kicks off the MSRP from $36,590 and comes with two redesigned trims for a simplified range, as well as FWD models that average no less than 37 miles per gallon (6.35 liters per 100 km). Meanwhile, the slightly cooler and more expensive 2023 Sorento PHEV got rid of its base grade to arrive with more standard goodies for no less than $48,890.
So, most likely, the refreshed Kia Sorento will arrive in Europe as a 2023MY while over across the Atlantic Ocean it will land a little later for the 2024 activities. However, just in case someone is impatient, there is always the virtual automotive realm that can undress any camouflage-clad model. Thus, cue to Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, who worked his digital magic on the facelifted Sorento, and then also wondered if we think it is better than the current one.
Well, given that most Kia ideas are quite quirky as of recently, we feel that people will prefer continuity with the Niro and Sportage styling rather than having a tame and boringly designed, traditional Sorento. Of course, because it is larger than both, the mid-size crossover SUV also needs to feel a tad more mature – and this imagined CGI version takes care of that side of the business with flying colors. All in all, not bad at all, right?
