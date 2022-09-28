New Mitsubishi ASX Wants to Be a Smaller Outlander, Can't Do That Without CGI

More on this:

1 Sixth Gen Mitsubishi L200/Triton May Be Japanese Maker's Last Survival Effort

2 Mitsubishi ASX Makes You Ask Why Anyone Would Buy a Renault Captur With Another Badge

3 Mitsubishi ASX Gets Rendering by Theottle Based on the Nissan Kicks

4 Next Mitsubishi ASX Might Be Smaller, Unofficially Puts Outlander DNA Inside a Captur

5 Sporty-Looking Renault Captur R.S. Line Joins Range in Europe From €28,400