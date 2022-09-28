New Mitsubishi ASX Wants to Be a Smaller Outlander, Can't Do That Without CGI

Mitsubishi has strengthened its ties with the Renault-Nissan Alliance by introducing the new-gen ASX recently, and to everyone’s surprise, they couldn’t be bothered with giving it their own design identity.
That said, the crossover is nothing more than a rebadged second-gen Renault Captur. And by rebadged, we really mean rebadged, because these are basically the only differences between the two models – if you don’t count the grille trimmings and different name on the tailgate.
Does it seem sloppy? Well, it is, and coming to save it, as much as one can do that, is kdesignag, with a couple of renderings that make the ASX more Mitsubishi than Renault. The digital artist looked at the bigger Outlander for inspiration, adapting the headlights, grille, and bumper to fit the smaller size, and playing around with the logos at the other end.
Mind you, while it does look more like a Mitsubishi than a Renault in these CGIs, the ASX still remains a second-gen Captur beneath the fresher skin. As a result, it would still sport the same engines, with the lineup kicking off with the 90-hp 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit, followed by the 1.3-liter turbo, with 12-volt mild-hybrid tech, rated at 138 hp when had with the six-speed manual, or 155 hp with the seven-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.6-liter hybrid and plug-in hybrid, making 141 and 157 hp respectively, complete the powertrain family.
A suite of safety gear assists drivers on the go, including a system on higher grades that allows the crossover to take care of some driving parts by combining the adaptive cruise control with the active lane centering. Depending on the country, Europeans will be able to order the new Mitsubishi ASX starting next March, with pricing to be announced in due course. The Japanese company does not intend to sell it in the United Kingdom.
