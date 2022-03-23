Upcoming '66 Chevy C10 Slammed Custom Beast Looks Ready For Next St. Patrick's

Sometimes, automotive virtual artists are kindred spirits without even knowing it. Oddly enough, especially when one of them is a digital JDM freak while the other mostly caters to CGI Americana.
Probably without even speaking to each other, a couple of pixel masters we hold dear to our automotive CGI souls have decided to give us a Chevy C10 field day with a duo of highly relatable projects. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, got mesmerized by show cars from a recent event, so he quickly came up with a little vintage project of his own.
The Head Designer at the outrageously famous West Coast Customs only apparently dropped his JDM passion for a shot at first-gen Stepside glory. And the stunning old truck arrived digitally complete with a rustic Matte Black attire and polished copper details, matching forged Savini wheels, as well as a bagged appearance. Unfortunately, the deeply unsettling yet elegant appearance was merely wishful thinking.
Unlike the latest digital project from Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master also known as personalizatuauto on social media, who created the virtual template for a rendering-to-reality build called “El Viejito” (aka “the old man” in Spanish) because it was grandpa's truck. The 1966 Chevy C10 looks like a derelict Fleetside in the real world (check out the slowly progressing work in the second and third posts embedded below) but will eventually turn into a perfectly slammed beast featuring “the work for the bed (...) of another level.”
Surely, it will turn heads not just because of the slammed vibes, the carefully tucked away aftermarket chrome wheels (with crimson brake calipers, of course), or the upcoming LS V8 swap but also due to its spring-like green color. If you ask us, this will be the perfect ST. Patrick’s Day 2023 (Friday, March 17th) gift for the owner if he manages to get it done by then.
