Porsche 911 Sport Classic – Dreaming of the Past, Driving Towards the Future

The now-legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was initially planned in a limited 500 units, that being a requirement for race homologation. Thanks to its popularity, that number moved up to 1,580. As far as the new 911 Sport Classic is concerned, Porsche will limit production to 1,250 vehicles – probably. Because who knows, maybe they’ll push that number up, too.
Carrying the weight of the iconic ducktail spoiler on its back, rolling on gloss black wheels inspired by the classic Fuchsfelge design, and bearing unique elements (such as the 1963 Crest and the gold-colored Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur badge), you’ll have to dig deep into your pockets to get your hands on one of these bad boys.
The 911 Sport Classic comes with a $273,750 price tag, which makes it the German luxury brand’s most expensive model – but being a limited edition, it might actually make you some money in the future.
The car is rear-wheel drive only and comes with a manual transmission.
And if you DO get your hands on one, it will get you moving at 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds, thanks to its 3.7-liter bi-turbo boxer engine. You’ll have 550 PS (543 HP) and 600 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque at your disposal, with the freedom to hit a top speed of 315 km/h (196 mph).
The standard carbon-ceramic brakes will help you tame all that power. Mat from carwow managed to stop the beast gunning at 100 km/h in just 27 meters!
The hand-painted twin stripes that go over the hood, roof, and spoiler complement the PORSCHE lettering and the individually selectable numbers on the sides, making for a nostalgic but modern look. You can also choose to have the Heritage Design trim on the sides of the car removed without affecting the twin stripes if you prefer cleaner aesthetics.
The 911 Sport Classic comes with a $273,750 price tag, which makes it the German luxury brand’s most expensive model – but being a limited edition, it might actually make you some money in the future.
The car is rear-wheel drive only and comes with a manual transmission.
And if you DO get your hands on one, it will get you moving at 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in just 4.1 seconds, thanks to its 3.7-liter bi-turbo boxer engine. You’ll have 550 PS (543 HP) and 600 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque at your disposal, with the freedom to hit a top speed of 315 km/h (196 mph).
The standard carbon-ceramic brakes will help you tame all that power. Mat from carwow managed to stop the beast gunning at 100 km/h in just 27 meters!
The hand-painted twin stripes that go over the hood, roof, and spoiler complement the PORSCHE lettering and the individually selectable numbers on the sides, making for a nostalgic but modern look. You can also choose to have the Heritage Design trim on the sides of the car removed without affecting the twin stripes if you prefer cleaner aesthetics.