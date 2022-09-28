Virtual Pagani Huayra HP Barchetta Presents Viable Alternative to Utopia Coupe

Interestingly, there is a renewed sense of awe around the automotive industry at the stratospheric sports car level, given the thought that one does not need to be ultra-futuristic or extremely classic to be successful.
Instead, one can also dabble in between, as recently showcased by stuff like the McLaren Speedtail, Koenigsegg CC850, or the brand-new Pagani Utopia, among others. And we can easily bet our lunch money that all of them will be regarded as timeless examples of stunning automotive design for decades to come. But, of course, not everyone will be happy with them.
Let us take the curious case of Pagani, for example, and the propensity of virtual automotive artists to present interesting, viable alternatives to the newly-introduced, limited-edition Utopia mid-engine coupe. So, after previously seeing a digital Pagani Nuovera that ditched Utopia’s retro styling for a novel era of hypercar design, now it is time to showcase the open-top alternative.
And, instead of using the Utopia as the base, Ish Babaria - a self-taught automotive artist better known as ish_babaria_design_v2 on social media, actively chose to ignore it and present an updated version of the Huayra. Virtually based on the cool Pagani Huayra BC Roadster, it snatches the digital DNA of the 2017 Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta and comes with no roof and only a tiny greenhouse area, as well as wheel spats covering the grippy Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R tires.
By the way, just so that we do not get bored with tame studio shots, there are two specifications – Bianco Tricolore and Blue Tricolore – to better showcase the carbon fiber bodywork. Oh, and let us not forget about the piece of resistance – a poster with Monica Bellucci and Huayra HP Barchetta that appears to be quite NSFW! Well, that is thoroughly IYKYK, indeed!
