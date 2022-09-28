Slammed, Wide Bugatti EB 110 Feels Ready to Digitally Fight the Retro CC850, Utopia

Sometimes, the stuff you love is left for last – to properly enjoy it and preserve the flavor for longer. Alas, that is not only valid with our favorite food but also with “all-time favorite cars ever.”
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us give you the curious case of Hugo Silva, the virtual artist better known as hugosilvadesigns on social media, who is only now finally ready to imagine his dream specification for one of his “all-time favorite cars ever,” the (in)famous Bugatti EB 110.
Born, bred, matured, and finally sent to the glorious pantheon of the car industry’s ‘Valhalla,’ the mid-engine sports car only existed between 1991 and 2002 as the sole production interpretation of Romano Artioli's Italian reinvention of Bugatti. While short-lived, both Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. and the EB 100 were milestones along the path of redemption and the coolest way to bridge the gap between the original company (Automobiles Ettore Bugatti) and today’s Volkswagen-owned Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. revival.
So, it is obviously no wonder why the V12-powered coupe has spawned a major cult following that is very much alive and kicking even today – including across the digital realm. Now, back to Hugo Silva, we have to say this pixel master is as prolific and varied as possible, seemingly jumping around from stuff like a slammed Ford Bronco Sport to a widebody Honda Civic Type R and then from a ratty Saab 99 to Buick Enclave DTM racers, plus anything in between.
Now, his Bugatti EB 110 reinterpretation does come with a few of the usual suspects. There is a thoroughly slammed atmosphere, to begin with. Then we can also ogle at a glorious set of gold-and-chrome, big-lipped staggered aftermarket wheels. And last but certainly not least, the widebody and aerodynamic kit attire feel even more aggressive than today’s treatment of neo-retro hypercars, such as the Koenigsegg CC850 or the Pagani Utopia!
