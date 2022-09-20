Slammed, Widebody Volkswagen Gol/Polo R Limited Might Digitally Shame the Golf R

Anyone familiar with the inner workings of the automotive industry knows that confusions can and will be made. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out.
But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be made here courtesy of Robert, the virtual artist better known as rob3rtdesign on social media, who is passionate about all sorts of stuff. But, usually, only if they have a Volkswagen or South American flavor – even better if they integrate both.
For example, he has become widely known among Beetle and Transporter fans because of his daring reinterpretations, and soon enough we will get to see a couple of them dwell across the real world, as well. Indeed, according to AL13 Wheels, this year’s SEMA Show will be graced by projects created by Kenny Pfitzer Design for The Original Cascade clothing brand based on his designs!
So, perhaps, who knows – maybe this new one will get a feisty lease of life into the real world, as well. Until then, let us meet the hero, a Brazilian-made G6 Volkswagen Gol (the South American equivalent of Europe’s Polo). Nicknamed ‘Goal G6 R Limited,’ this subcompact five-door hatchback is the author’s comeback to the series after a four-year hiatus.
And, naturally, the return strikes with a bang. A thoroughly slammed and widebody one, although it’s also as subtle as possible – given the blacked-out details that include the emblems, parts of the aerodynamic kit, as well as the aftermarket wheels – along with the unassuming gray paintjob. Alas, that’s just a ruse to keep our jaws at bay and not drop on the CGI studio floor, because overall this project seems ready to duke it out with the mighty VW Golf R without a second thought.
