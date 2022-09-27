Untamed, Hot Orange Aventador Does the Bagged Liberty Walk on Staggered AN31s

Lamborghini recently announced the end of the naturally-aspirated V12 Aventador era. Now, the final OEM supercar is going to Switzerland. So, where does that leave us with?
Aside from contemplating eleven great years of Lambo Aventador production while the exotic Italian manufacturer pulls the plug on the great N/A V12 monster, we could also look forward to the new era of electrification. Or, if we love our ICE hoots too much, we can always defer to the wonderous aftermarket realm.
Over in the United States, Miami, Florida-based ANRKY Wheels has a simple motto: “disrupting the established order.” And they usually do not disappoint, instead going above and beyond – traditionally with a little bit of help from Wheels Boutique. The latter shop, which is their town neighbor, is also self-described as the “largest dealer for the world’s top brands.”
So, you can find just about anything in their customization backyard, from Dark Emerald, lowered widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury SUVs to rare Porsche 911 Speedsters that went down the bespoke route with plenty of carbon fiber and ritzy aftermarket wheels. Notice how Wheels Boutique loves to play around with ANRKY, and this untamed, hot orange Lambo Aventador is no different.
That would be as far as the staggered, 20- and 21-inch AN31 Series Three wheels are concerned because everything else is absolutely out of the ‘ordinary’ supercar trope. Of course, this is what happens when an Italian thoroughbred goes for a slammed widebody atmosphere as if it only knows how to live a JDM lifestyle. But that is probably just a ruse, all due to the bagged Air Lift Performance setup and Liberty Walk aerodynamic kit!
Oh, and just in case this isn’t your extreme cup of tea, here’s a tamer alternative: a McLaren 765LT Spider riding Cerulean Blue and MSO Orange on a fine set of polished ANRKY AN39s!
