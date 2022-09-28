Custom, Digital Porsche Looks Like an Interpretation of a Retro-Futuristic 911

Introduced to the world this very month of September, only some 58 years ago, the Porsche 911 has become a countless series of icons within the overall legend, just like the well-known Russian nesting dolls (aka Matryoshka dolls).
This is because every series has been open to countless OEM and aftermarket interpretations, so we can all imagine the ample level of variants that have been created across almost six decades of existence. And that is without even counting the custom projects – either from the real world or the virtual realm.
However, the latter did present us with a throwback novelty, as Khyzyl Saleem, the pixel master better known as the_kyza on social media, finally seems ready to give us a quick peek at a custom Porsche 911 project he may or may have imagined as commissioned work. He is not very keen on giving us the full scoop on details, and even the CGI reel is keeping still for what feels like a hundredth of a second at a time!
Still, that reimagined Porsche 911 has not failed to capture the attention of the channel’s fans, and there’s a universally positive appraisal for the hypnotic creation. Fans of this CGI expert, of course, already know that he has got a penchant for the 911 series, even if he sometimes dwells around outrageous ideas such as making the 1970s VW Beetle a slammed and widebody Porsche 992 GT3 impersonator.
As for this custom Porsche, it sure looks exactly like a future 911 that abandons itself to the sweet interpretation of retro-futurism. Oh, and did we catch a glance of a flat-six ICE assembly in the rear, so we know it is not yet of the sustainable, electric variety? Not that we would ever complain if this idea ever came into the real world even as an EV!
However, the latter did present us with a throwback novelty, as Khyzyl Saleem, the pixel master better known as the_kyza on social media, finally seems ready to give us a quick peek at a custom Porsche 911 project he may or may have imagined as commissioned work. He is not very keen on giving us the full scoop on details, and even the CGI reel is keeping still for what feels like a hundredth of a second at a time!
Still, that reimagined Porsche 911 has not failed to capture the attention of the channel’s fans, and there’s a universally positive appraisal for the hypnotic creation. Fans of this CGI expert, of course, already know that he has got a penchant for the 911 series, even if he sometimes dwells around outrageous ideas such as making the 1970s VW Beetle a slammed and widebody Porsche 992 GT3 impersonator.
As for this custom Porsche, it sure looks exactly like a future 911 that abandons itself to the sweet interpretation of retro-futurism. Oh, and did we catch a glance of a flat-six ICE assembly in the rear, so we know it is not yet of the sustainable, electric variety? Not that we would ever complain if this idea ever came into the real world even as an EV!