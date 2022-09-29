Tyson Fury Expands His Fleet, Adds Black Porsche 911 Turbo S

Boxing champion Tyson Fury had a period when he traded in his cars for cheaper models, trying hard to stop being that kind of celebrity who splashes on expensive stuff. But that didn’t really work out, because he loves buying new, shiny things, like his recent purchase, a black Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Tyson Fury, also known as The Gypsy King, has traded several Rolls-Royces in the past, buying an older generation of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a 2006 Volkswagen Passat. While it’s unclear if he still owns that S-Class, he still drives the Passat around. Besides that, he also owns a couple of Rolls-Royce Cullinans, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, and a Land Rover Defender, the majority of them with a black exterior.
But that doesn’t stop him from buying even more cars, though. On September 28, he introduced everyone to his latest addition: a Porsche 911 Turbo S. He shared a look at the black sports car on his Instagram Stories, thanking the brand for the services and writing that he loves the new car.
Of course, the Porsche 911 Turbo S has a lot of things to love. It packs a newly developed, twin-turbo 3.9-liter flat-six engine, which delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), sent to all wheels via an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Based on these figures, it hits dizzying heights, with zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) done in 2.7 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). All of these come with a starting price of £168,900 ($216,100), before taxes and options.
The Porsche 911 Turbo S isn’t the first one from the German sports cars brand to reach his garage. Back in May, he splurged on a white Porsche Taycan, but it looks like he wants one on gasoline, too. And the 911 Turbo S sounds like a good choice for him.
