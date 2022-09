Tyson Fury Expands His Fleet, Adds Black Porsche 911 Turbo S

Tyson Fury, also known as The Gypsy King, has traded several Rolls-Royces in the past, buying an older generation of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a 2006 Volkswagen Passat. While it’s unclear if he still owns that S-Class, he still drives the Passat around . Besides that, he also owns a couple of Rolls-Royce Cullinans, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, and a Land Rover Defender, the majority of them with a black exterior.But that doesn’t stop him from buying even more cars, though. On September 28, he introduced everyone to his latest addition: a Porsche 911 Turbo S. He shared a look at the black sports car on his Instagram Stories, thanking the brand for the services and writing that he loves the new car.Of course, the Porsche 911 Turbo S has a lot of things to love. It packs a newly developed, twin-turbo 3.9-liter flat-six engine, which delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft (800 Nm), sent to all wheels via an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.Based on these figures, it hits dizzying heights, with zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) done in 2.7 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). All of these come with a starting price of £168,900 ($216,100), before taxes and options.The Porsche 911 Turbo S isn’t the first one from the German sports cars brand to reach his garage. Back in May, he splurged on a white Porsche Taycan , but it looks like he wants one on gasoline, too. And the 911 Turbo S sounds like a good choice for him.