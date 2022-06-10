Tyson Fury Buys Vintage Recovery Truck, Still Has the Volkswagen Passat, Though

This year has proven to be very lucrative for Tyson Fury and his car collection. The professional boxer was known for trading in cars whenever he bought a new one, but it looks like that might’ve changed.
In the past, Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury had traded in several cars to buy smaller, more economical models. Over the years, he sold a couple of Rolls-Royce Phantoms and, instead, he bought a 2006 Volkswagen Passat and a 15-year-old Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
The professional boxer shared a glimpse of part of his collection on his social media recently and his fans could notice that he still had the famous Passat. But there was something else related to that video, too: the fact that it was on the bed of a recovery truck, which Fury recently purchased.
The video, where he films the new addition, a 1973 Bedford TK recovery wagon, had his wife, Paris Fury, behind the wheel, flaunting the UK flag with a Scottish patriotic song in the background. He captioned it: “NEW Addition to the collection Bedford TK recovery 1973.”
Just a few days ago, Fury gave us a look at his British racing green Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which fitted him perfectly. But a day later, he shared yet another video with more expensive cars, hinting that, in fact, he bought two Cullinans, because it would be “rude not to.” He captioned it: “duo time RR.” Given how many Rolls-Royce models he’s owned over the years, this purchase is not surprising.
The short video also shows a black Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (which he flaunted later in yet another video) and a Range Rover Defender.
The 33-year-old WBC heavyweight boxing champ seems to have thrown caution to the wind when it comes to buying cars, because he’s no longer trading them, yet he’s constantly showing off a new model. But with a $65 million net worth, he surely can afford to do that.
