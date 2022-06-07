Tyson Fury's British Racing Green Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Definitely a Hustler's Ride

Tyson Fury is trying to spend his huge fortune wisely, trading cars whenever he gets a new one. But Rolls-Royce is definitely one of his favorite brands and it shows. Especially if you take a look at his badass Cullinan.
Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury loves his cars and has quite an impressive collection of expensive models. His latest video posted on his Instagram proves just that. With a particular liking for Rolls-Royce, the professional boxer gave us a tour of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
The behemoth comes with a British racing green exterior to which he added a light beige interior, making it as luxurious as it gets. He gave us the tour with Rick Ross’ song “Hustlin” in the background and he turns the camera to himself as he sits in the SUV, singing along with the song. And it's definitely a hustler's ride.
Introduced in 2018, the Cullinan serves as the first and only SUV in the British carmaker’s current lineup. Rolls-Royce fitted it with its powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which, mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles.
The SUV is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Usually meant to be enjoyed from the backseat, the professional boxer loves getting in the driver’s seat, too. In fact, he took out his Cullinan a couple of months ago, to celebrate a fight. But he didn’t go to a Michelin-starred restaurant, but to McDonald’s, followed by his wife, Paris, driving in a separate car, a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen.
In the past, Fury made headlines for flipping Rolls-Royces for smaller cars. He sold a couple of Rolls-Royce Phantoms to get a 2006 Volkswagen Passat and a 15-year-old Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But we just don’t see him sell his Rolls-Royce Cullinan for any econobox.
The behemoth comes with a British racing green exterior to which he added a light beige interior, making it as luxurious as it gets. He gave us the tour with Rick Ross’ song “Hustlin” in the background and he turns the camera to himself as he sits in the SUV, singing along with the song. And it's definitely a hustler's ride.
Introduced in 2018, the Cullinan serves as the first and only SUV in the British carmaker’s current lineup. Rolls-Royce fitted it with its powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which, mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles.
The SUV is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Usually meant to be enjoyed from the backseat, the professional boxer loves getting in the driver’s seat, too. In fact, he took out his Cullinan a couple of months ago, to celebrate a fight. But he didn’t go to a Michelin-starred restaurant, but to McDonald’s, followed by his wife, Paris, driving in a separate car, a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen.
In the past, Fury made headlines for flipping Rolls-Royces for smaller cars. He sold a couple of Rolls-Royce Phantoms to get a 2006 Volkswagen Passat and a 15-year-old Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But we just don’t see him sell his Rolls-Royce Cullinan for any econobox.