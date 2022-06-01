Marcell Ozuna's New Rolls-Royce Cullinan With Color-Changing Wrap Is Far From Subtle

Rolls-Royce is among the favorite brands for athletes and other household names who want to make an impression. Beside its obvious comfort, it’s also about status, and some of them want to stand out as much as possible. Like Marcell Ozuna, who just got a Cullinan with a not-so-subtle, color-changing wrap.
Nicknamed “The Big Bear,” Marcell Ozuna is a Dominican professional baseball outfielder who plays for the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball. He made his MLB debut in 2013 with the Miami Marlins and he also played for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The 31-year-old is hardly a new name in the sports industry and his net worth is estimated at around $12 million as of 2022. So, treating himself to a brand-new car doesn’t come as a surprise.
He splurged on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but he didn’t keep it in his stock form. The MLB star worked with lianko_ramirez to give it a not-so-subtle, two-tone, color-changing wrap. They also fitted the SUV with blacked-out Forgiato wheels.
Marcell Ozuna was so excited about its exterior that he didn’t give us a glimpse of the colors he chose for the cabin. He captioned the set: “Daddy’s little one is all ready for the streets,” and thanked lianko_ramirez “for making it real.”
Rolls-Royce introduced the Cullinan line in 2018. It meant a big change for the British luxury carmaker because it marked the luxury brand’s first and only SUV in the current lineup. It comes with an exotic yet imposing look, bringing all the features Rolls-Royce is known for: comfort and performance.
It’s powered by Rolls-Royce's powerful, 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles.
His new Rolls-Royce Cullinan might be luxurious, but it’s far from being the MLB player’s first expensive car. In 2019, for his birthday, Ozuna also treated himself to a brand-new car, a white Lamborghini Aventador S, which you can see attached below.
The 31-year-old is hardly a new name in the sports industry and his net worth is estimated at around $12 million as of 2022. So, treating himself to a brand-new car doesn’t come as a surprise.
He splurged on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but he didn’t keep it in his stock form. The MLB star worked with lianko_ramirez to give it a not-so-subtle, two-tone, color-changing wrap. They also fitted the SUV with blacked-out Forgiato wheels.
Marcell Ozuna was so excited about its exterior that he didn’t give us a glimpse of the colors he chose for the cabin. He captioned the set: “Daddy’s little one is all ready for the streets,” and thanked lianko_ramirez “for making it real.”
Rolls-Royce introduced the Cullinan line in 2018. It meant a big change for the British luxury carmaker because it marked the luxury brand’s first and only SUV in the current lineup. It comes with an exotic yet imposing look, bringing all the features Rolls-Royce is known for: comfort and performance.
It’s powered by Rolls-Royce's powerful, 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles.
His new Rolls-Royce Cullinan might be luxurious, but it’s far from being the MLB player’s first expensive car. In 2019, for his birthday, Ozuna also treated himself to a brand-new car, a white Lamborghini Aventador S, which you can see attached below.