Alec Monopoly Keeps It Simple With a Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Miami

Street artist Alec Monopoly is known for his colorful, expressive style which often includes nods to the popular board game Monopoly character, Mr. Monopoly. But his Rolls-Royce Cullinan remains as imposing and luxurious as it gets, with a black exterior.
Alec Andon, known professionally as Alec Monopoly, is a famous street artist originally from New York City. He has collaborated with several artists in the music industry and brands like The W Hotel, TAG Heuer, Vitamin Water, CoverGirl, and more.
But, although he prefers a splash of color in his life in general, his rides don’t usually follow the same pattern. At least his Rolls-Royce Cullinan doesn’t. The SUV was his go-to option in Miami, Florida, and posed next to it for a social media post. Later on, he added a short video on his Instagram Stories that showed the Cullinan, parked in front of his hotel.
The street artist's luxury SUV from the British marque comes with a black exterior and has been fitted with blacked-out aftermarket wheels from Forgiato.
Rolls-Royce introduced the Cullinan in 2018, which marked the luxury brand’s first and only SUV in the current lineup. With an exotic and imposing look, the Cullinan brings all the features Rolls-Royce is known for: comfort and performance.
It’s put in motion by the company's powerful 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine. Mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends out 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), delivered to all wheels.
The SUV, which has an imposing stance, is able to accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph). Generally meant to be enjoyed from the backseat, the British luxury manufacturer offers lots of features to make driving seamless and comfortable, and it's no wonder it's one of Alec's go-to rides.
