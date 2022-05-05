Wiz Khalifa Switches from Cullinan to Corvette, Loves Them Both

Rapper Wiz Khalifa’s recent go-to vehicles are a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Chevrolet Corvette C4 Convertible, and he switches them according to his engagements. Plus, he loves them both and why wouldn’t he?
A declared fan of the Americana, Wiz Khalifa also let himself be drawn to the magic and luxury of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The majority of Khalifa’s garage is a nod to American brands, but, now and then, he opts for a foreign modern if he likes it enough.
And there’s nothing not to like about the Cullinan. With imposing looks, the luxury SUV marks Rolls-Royce's first high-rider. The British marque introduced it in 2018 and it instantly became a hit among the rich and famous. With a starting price of over $350,000, the Cullinan is not just luxurious and comfortable, but also powerful and fast.
Rolls-Royce fitted the Cullinan with its powerful 6.75-liter V12 engine. Mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850) to both axles.
The SUV can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph). However, the SUV is usually meant to be enjoyed from the back seat. And it looks like this is exactly what the rapper is using it for – comfort and luxury. He’s always been seen in the back seat of the vehicle, enjoying all its features.
But when it comes to driving, he usually goes for a Chevrolet Corvette C4 Convertible, at least just recently. The classic is his go-to vehicle on his way to the gym, for a casual drive, or simply to pose on social media.
Besides the two, Khalifa owns a wide range of muscle cars, including several Chevrolet Impalas, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, and a couple of Dodges from the SRT series. But the Cullinan and Corvette are his latest favorite rides and who could argue with that?
