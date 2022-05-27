Tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is So Miami Vice-y It Appeals to Petrolheads of Most Ages

It’s very expensive, posh, white, and has posed for the camera on Florida’s coast. Thus we had to say something about Miami Vice, even if this Rolls-Royce Cullinan has absolutely nothing in common with the Ferrari Testarossa that was one of the stars of the popular ‘80s TV show.
With that off our chest, we’ve got to ask you if you can spot the tuner behind this build. Think about it for a moment, and it is likely that Mansory’s name won’t pop up in your mind. But this is the company that has had its way with it, sharing a few pictures of it on social media earlier this week.
Having more restraint looks than the Black Badge model that we wrote about last weekend, it is actually quite appealing for something that came from Mansory. Novelties include the front, side, and rear attachments, and a few other bits and bobs. Several black elements provide contrast to the white body, and the wheels may look OEM, which is the right way to do it if you ask us, but they came from Mansory as well.
Usually, whenever they decide to share another project with their social media followers, Mansory provides a few images of the cockpit. More often than not, it has gone down the OTT route, with extremely lively colors used throughout, bedecked by new trim, and their logos that are mostly visible on the headrests, seatbacks, and floor mats. Nonetheless, in this case, they haven’t released any pictures of the interior, so we have no idea if they have done anything to it.
Another big unknown is the engine, which pushes out 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 enables a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in less than 6 seconds in the stock Cullinan, which can max out at 155 mph (250 kph). Still, extra oomph is on the menu at Mansory, with the previously-mentioned Black Badge getting 600 horsepower.
