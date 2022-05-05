Still Skimping: Tyson Fury Trades in His Ferrari F12 for a Porsche Taycan

We all know how the cliché plays out: mo’ money and mo’ problems, more unwise spending and splurging on excessive stuff like too many cars, mansions, superyachts, and gilded flying ponies. Boxing champ Tyson Fury is working hard to be the exception to the rule.
Tyson Fury is a British heavyweight and two-time champion that also goes by the name Gypsy King, in honor of his family’s roots within the travelers’ community. Just recently, he defeated Dillian Whyte in a comeback fight that took place at the Wembley Station in London, UK, pocketing a check for a reported $32.9 million (£26.2 million, according to the British media).
So what’s a guy (or gal) to do when such a lump sum of cash comes his way? Spend it on cars, of course. Except that Fury doesn’t do splurges like most celebrities, athletes or millionaires, even though he is worth an estimated $88 million himself.
A few years ago, Fury went through his darkest period, including mental health issues, addiction and weight gain, all of which pushed him out of the spotlight for a while. It was then that he started realizing that the celebrity lifestyle didn’t fit him, so he moved his family into a smaller home, sold off many of his expensive cars and bought econoboxes, and started living more modestly.
He’s still doing it today, even after this lucrative fight. The Sun reports that Fury and his wife Paris drove into a new car dealership in upmarket Wilmslow, Cheshire, and drove off in a brand new electric Porsche Taycan. The catch is that he brought in a trade-in car, his Ferrari F12. The same media outlet notes that the F12 carried a price tag of £250,000 ($313,000) new, while the Taycan is cheaper, at £140,000 ($175,000).
Fury drove off the lot in the car, and photos at the link showed he was pleased with his purchase.
For any of us normies, this is common sense: if your household car needs are already covered but you want a new ride, you trade in one of the older vehicles. It saves space and money, and trouble. Celebrities never do that, unless the trade-in is between collectors and we’re talking about items they couldn’t afford without selling one of their own.
