Tyson Fury Shows Off His Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Still Drives a VW Passat

Tyson Fury, like many other famous people, likes to go online and show off his lavish lifestyle. Since he worked hard for it, he likes to let everyone know he can afford a lot of things. But he also knows how to stay humble, still driving an older generation Volkswagen Passat.
Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury has always tried to show he’s responsible with the money he gets and that he doesn’t (always) splash it on things just for the sake of it. Over the years, he has purchased several Rolls-Royces, but, at some point, he decided to sell them, buying a 2006 Volkswagen Passat and a 15-year-old Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
It’s unclear what happened to his S-Class, because he’s no longer showing it off on social media, but he still drives the Passat even now.
In a new series of videos on his Instagram Stories posted on August 10, Fury hung out with fellow boxer Clifton Ty Mitchell, going to test out their golf skills. After Fury beat Mitchell, you can see them returning to the car and you get a glimpse of Tyson Fury’s ride – a silver Passat Variant.
The famous boxer doesn’t shy away from driving the affordable vehicle, despite all the other expensive cars in his driveway. And he recently flaunted one – his black Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. The Gypsy King shared a look at the supercar on his Instagram Stories after confirming he will make a boxing comeback to fight Derek Chisora.
The coupe was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 2012, replacing the Ferrari 599 grand tourer, and was in production until 2017 when it was replaced by the 812 Superfast. It packed a 6.3-liter V12 engine, capable of delivering 730 horsepower (740 Ps) and a maximum torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm).
Based on these figures, the F12 Berlinetta was also fast, sprinting from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.1 seconds, before maxing out at 211 mph (340 kph).
Besides the Passat and the Ferrari, he owns a Land Rover Defender, and a couple of Rolls-Royce Cullinans.
