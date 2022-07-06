Heesen's Book Ends Is a 164-Foot Superyacht That Blends Sportiness With Elegance

Earlier this year, Dutch shipyard Heesen Yachts announced the latest addition to its superyacht fleet: a 50-meter (164-foot) vessel that combines performance with elegance. Recently, the yacht, which was named Book Ends, was delivered to its new owners.
Formerly known as Project Sapphire, the 164-footer was spotted last month in the North Sea, where its performance was put to the test. Now, after it successfully completed sea trials, the vessel was handed to its experienced owners. It's the second yacht delivered by Heesen this year, following the impressive 197-footer Lusine.
Books Ends is a sporty superyacht with elegant lines that balances comfort with performance. It has a shallow draft of 2.1 meters (7 ft), which allows it to access even the smallest Mediterranean ports. Not only that but it's suited for "quick island-hops and long passages" as well.
The interior of the yacht mirrors the elegant lines on its exterior. The American owner, an experienced yachtsman, was actively involved in the designing process since he and his family wanted to include areas that match their lifestyle and needs.
Book Ends was designed with plenty of outdoor spaces, allowing both the owners and the guests to enjoy life at sea. On the bridge deck aft terrace, there's an area ideal for al-fresco dining. Moreover, on the main deck, passengers can find relaxation in the generous sun pad area. The beach club is another spot where they can get closer to the water.
The superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in five staterooms positioned on the lower deck. The master suite can be found on the main deck forward.
Book Ends is capable of navigating across the sea at a top speed of over 23 knots (26 mph/ 43 kph). At a cruising speed of 11 knots (13 mph/ 20 kph), it can cover 3,567-mile (5,741-km) distances. This impressive performance is the result of clever engineering.
According to Heesen, the vessel has an optimized, lightweight aluminum hull with a reduced transom depth that allows it to be more efficient. Book Ends is also the first vessel of its kind below 500 GT built to IMO Tier III emission standards.
