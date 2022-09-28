Polish Billionaire Parting With His New York-Inspired Megayacht, a $123M Work of Art

There’s never a dull moment on the high-end yacht market. One of the latest additions is a spectacular masterpiece designed by the legendary Andrew Winch. Flaunting one of the most flamboyant designs you’ve ever seen, this German masterpiece is asking for a whopping $123 million.
It was built in 2010 at Lurssen’s shipyard in Germany, but Phoenix 2 is still in excellent shape, especially after the 2019 refit. Showing off a sharp, aggressive silhouette that’s 295-foot (90 meters) long, the Phoenix 2 is sure to grab everyone’s attention wherever it shows up. But the true wonder is revealed once you step on board.
There are many superyachts with an Art Deco design, but this one takes it to the next level. New York at its best was the inspiration for this truly breathtaking floating work of art. You’d be dazzled by the crystal chandeliers, custom-made gold bas-relief murals, intricate patterns throughout, and expensive marbles. Everything is over the top on board this yacht, yet oozing sophistication.
Ultimate glamour is also reflected in its amenities. A 23-foot (7 meters) oval swimming pool fitted with skylights takes center stage on the sun deck, with a separate jacuzzi on the same deck. There’s also a gym, and both indoor and outdoor cinemas, including one that is inspired by Radio City and equipped with a popcorn maker. All the salons and lounges are incredibly luxurious, as well as the owner’s master suite, with its own outdoor jacuzzi, observation lounge, and office.
Once the wealthiest man in Poland, Jan Kulczyk was a well-known billionaire in Europe. After he passed away in 2015, his son Sebastian, also a billionaire, apparently inherited the spectacular Phoenix 2 as well. But after a few years of chartering, it looks like he’s now willing to part with the yacht for good, despite it being one of his late father’s prized possessions. This stunning vessel is asking for €129 million ($123.4 million), listed by Burgess, but will probably be grabbed fast just because of its iconic design.
