Automotive Tycoon Helped Design His Eighth and Final Superyacht, a $25M Classy Toy
The Gallant Lady is much more than a head-turner in American waters. It is the eighth and final Feadship in a series of superyachts owned by an iconic figure in the automotive dealership industry, a man who owned hundreds of different boats throughout his life.

19 Sep 2022, 03:16 UTC ·
His adventure started with the dream of owning a petrol station. In 1939, he purchased one, and soon added a used car lot. In a short time, Jim Moran would become the first automotive dealer to advertise on television, later known as a billionaire and a philanthropist.

Throughout the decades, him and his wife Jan owned about 200 boats. Many of them were named Gallant Lady and each one was more advanced than the previous, but the one that would end up being the final one is the masterpiece.

Launched in 2007, this stunning 168-footer (51 meters) was an innovation for Feadship too. It was the builder’s first superyacht that used aircraft tech to make its interior as lightweight as possible. It was also the first one to be launched under the Royal DeVries designation. That same year, Jim Moran turned 88 and, sadly, also passed away, shortly after the vessel he had helped design was completed.

Its experienced owner helped design it, while his wife took care of the interior styling. The result was a remarkable oval-shaped vessel that was both technologically advanced and very luxurious. Moran designed the stacked decks and the racked bow – a type of bow that slants straight from the water to the deck, without a curve. This allows more room on board for amenities.

Unique vertical windows also make the Gallant Lady stand out. On board, guests would discover a classic-inspired interior, based on an extensive use of precious woods (such as sycamore, myrtle burl and black walnut), 17 types of stone, and exquisite glasswork, enhanced by details like custom carpets and silk panels.

As its name suggests, this isn’t a flashy party yacht. It’s a family yacht with a timeless elegance. The classic style is reflected in the amenities, including a swimming pool, a sumptuous main salon, and several al-fresco dining areas. The sophisticated John Munford design is best reflected in the main salon, opening up to a dramatic spiral staircase that takes center stage, next to a modern glass elevator.

Up to ten guests can be accommodated in five elegant cabins. The master suite was built on a separate deck, for maximum privacy. It comes with its own jacuzzi, private al-fresco area, and a lavish master bathroom with large windows.

Not only beautiful, this superyacht is also in top shape. Two years ago, it underwent an extensive refit for $6.9 million, which included new paint, upgraded electrical systems, and the reconfiguration of the galley.

In addition to upgraded systems, it also boasts green features such as a bio-reactive sewage treatment plant. Equipped with Caterpillar engines and generators that were rebuilt in 2021, the Gallant Lady cruises at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph).

Despite its impressive size, this Feadship was designed with a shallow draft. It seems that this was specifically done so that Moran could keep the vessel at a dock behind his home in Florida, and easily cruise in the local waterways. However, this doesn’t stop the Gallant Lady from reaching faraway destinations. At regular cruising speeds, it can cover up to 4,200 nautical miles (4,833 miles/7,778 km).

All things considered, the $25 million price tag isn’t too high for this custom superyacht, up for grabs at Northrop & Johnsons. The final project of a passionate yacht owner and, the Gallant Lady will always be part of the legacy left behind by this inspiring entrepreneur.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

