Dentistry Mogul’s Floating Vacation Home Is One of the Fastest American Superyachts

The childish name is surprising at first, but it makes sense once you find out that Zoom Zoom Zoom is not just one of the fastest yachts this size built in America, but also a vacation pleasure craft that was meant to be enjoyed by the owner and his four young children. It was built by the reputable Trinity Yachts in 2005, but Jim Glidewell bought in 2015 and refitted it.
Today, the 160-foot (49 meters) vessel is the biggest in Glidewell’s all-American fleet, which also includes the 130-foot (39.6 meters) Serengeti, built by Westport, and an 82-foot (25 meters) Hatteras boat.
Born in Las Vegas, Glidewell built his impressive fortune in the dentistry sector, but his ultimate passion is yachting, he told Superyacht Times. Like many millionaires, he became a serial yacht owner, always moving to something bigger. But he did so throughout decades.
Camper & Nicholsons and it’s the most expensive one in his fleet, with weekly rates starting at $175,000. That’s also a good way to keep the crew in top shape and allow them to increase their income through tips.
When it’s time for personal fun, however, the owner takes his family on summer vacations from Maine to Florida, and on “short trips” to the Bahamas in the winter.
Zoom Zoom Zoom had to be versatile enough to perform as a cozy family yacht as well as a modern charter yacht. And it is. Up to ten guests can be accommodated across its five cabins, with nine crew members making sure everything onboard goes smoothly.
massive vessel, it was built with a lavish master suite that unfolds over two levels, including his-and-her en-suite bathrooms with a jacuzzi, a private study, plus access to a lounge area.
The main salon is the most formal area on board, including a lounge room with a bar and a separate dining area. On the other hand, the main deck is perfect for informal dinners under the sky.
The sun deck is probably everyone’s favorite spot, dominated by a large jacuzzi surrounded by comfortable sun pads. Nearby, there’s an al-fresco lounge area with a second bar. The swim platform is large enough to allow the crew to set up a table so that guests can have their dinner close to the water.
Speaking of the swim platform, the yacht is also packed with fun water toys, in addition to a large 40-foot (12 meters) tender. If WaveRunners, SeaBobs, and wakeboards aren’t enough, there’s even a giant waterslide available.
yacht is its performance. Able to cut through the waves at 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) Zoom Zoom Zoom is one of the fastest superyachts in its size category, hence the name. Even its cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) equals other boats’ maximum speed. Its prowess comes from the twin 3386 HP Caterpillar engines, and the two 99 kW Kilopak generators.
Glidewell says that the desire “to share all of this” with his young children is the main thing that got him into yachting, and the reason why he upgraded to this speedy American beauty. As others have come to find out, even the most luxurious superyacht is worth nothing if you can’t enjoy it with your loved ones.
