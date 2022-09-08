Built for an Automotive Millionaire, This Classic Yacht Blends History With Modern Luxury

Luckily, not all the rich people who are into yachting want a brand-new toy that would be built from scratch for them. Some are attracted to the timeless charm and elegance of classic boats, even though it takes more effort to bring them up to date in terms of comfort.
This classic beauty had many names throughout the decades. It’s been around for quite a while, and went through numerous changes. But one thing always stayed the same, and that it its instantly recognizable silhouette, designed by the famous De Voogt Naval Architects.
One of the precious classic Feadship yachts that are still in operation, Calypso now boasts the same amenities and luxuries as today’s superyachts, without losing its original character.
Born to be famous, Calypso was apparently built for a millionaire who made his fortune by selling cars even before World War II. It was 1978, and E. Clayton Gengras named the vessel Claybeth. It seems that luxury boats were used as networking tools for millionaires even back then. One of the owner’s reputable friends was Malcom Forbes, who ended up buying the yacht and using it for lavish parties.
Fast forward to 2015, the old vessel was given a whole new life. The new owners of Berilda (its name at the time) pumped a lot of money into an extensive renovation project. They turned it into a modern family yacht that’s perfect for lavish vacations. It now boasts a sophisticated master suite that features a huge bed, en-suite bathrooms, his-and-her closets, and an oversized marble shower.
At 126 feet (38.4 meters), Calypso is big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests. It’s similar to contemporary superyachts, when it comes to amenities such the new jacuzzi on the generous sundeck, gym equipment, and new water toys that include two Yamaha Waverunners. But its classic heritage shines through, in areas such as the sumptuous main salon or the formal office.
Powered by twin 600 HP Caterpillar engines, Calypso is by no means a speedy yacht. It takes its time, cruising at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph), which is perfect for lazy summer vacations. A week onboard this classic Feadship starts at $80,000, and it’s available through Fraser Yachts.
