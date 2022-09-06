Casino Billionaire’s Floating Resort Is One of the Most Expensive Vacation Superyachts

Queen Miri is the third name given to this massive superyacht, built almost two decades ago, in 2004. It was allegedly inspired by Miriam, the wife of Sheldon Adelson. Founder of one of the biggest resort development companies, and a billionaire, Adelson was once the richest man in Nevada. He passed away last year, but the famous superyacht is apparently still in the possession of his family, after almost ten years since it was bought for a whopping $70 million.Unlike other opulent yachts in its league, Queen Miri wasn’t born at a famous shipyard. It was built by Neorion and refitted a few years ago, by Amico. But its greatness comes from its high level of luxury. At 300 feet (92 meters) this is not only a huge vessel (it has enough room for 36 guests) but truly a floating resort. It’s known to boast one of the largest and finest spa centers on the market. And that’s on top of a beauty room, a gym, a whirlpool jacuzzi, plus a heated salt water swimming pool.Destined to be the perfect vacation yacht, Queen Miri offers a theater room, a library, and even a separate playroom for kids. Its spacious and sophisticated main salon can also double as a conference room and, when it’s time to play, there are plenty of water toys to choose from. All of this can be enjoyed while the huge floating resort cruises smoothly to any of the popular exotic destinations, thanks to its extensive range.A few years ago, Queen Miri was the most expensive charter yacht on the market. It’s been surpassed since, but it remains among the top choices, even with winter season prices starting at almost $1.5 million per week, according to Yacht Charter Fleet. In terms of combining wellness with luxury, Queen Miriam still rules.