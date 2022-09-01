Visionary Billionaire’s Former $28.5M Majestic Sailing Yacht Packs Working Cannons

This “math whiz” is not your typical billionaire, and Marie is not an ordinary sailing yacht. Even though the yacht was sold a few years ago, it will always be connected to the name of Wilbur “Ed” Bosarge.
Owning two stunning sailing yachts is not uncommon for a billionaire. But Ed Bosarge, who has a PhD in applied mathematics and physics and who worked for IBM on NASA’s Saturn rockets, also happens to own a private island.
The 83-year-old who considers himself one of the pioneers of applying advanced mathematics to a variety of fields, including medicine, went from exploring the Caribbean onboard a smaller schooner to owning a 72-acre (29 hectares) private island in the Bahamas, which is a pioneering project in itself. That’s because it runs completely on renewable energy, which makes it one of the first “fully green islands” on the planet.
One of his sailing yachts stays in the island’s own marina, according to Boat International, for guests to enjoy. Marie, on the other hand, is no longer part of Bosarge’s fleet, but continues to be a highly-successful luxury charter yacht, with weekly rates starting at $200,000 according to the Superyachts Monaco listing.
Built in 2010 by the Dutch shipyard Vitters, renowned for its impressive sailing yachts, Marie is a majestic 179-foot (54.6 meters) that blends luxurious accommodation with top performance. It’s a powerful beast that can hit 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph), with two victories under its belt – the St. Barth Bucket and the Loro Piana BVI regatta.
At the same time, it’s a sophisticated family yacht, boasting a stunning master suite that includes a private office, his and her bathrooms, plus access to an open-air cockpit which acts as a secluded spot for relaxation. There are two elegant salons, one of which includes a Steinway baby grand piano.
Marie also has a gorgeous design inspired by the classic “gentlemen’s yachts.” Not many luxury yachts out there can sport ornamental arms, which include working cannons, on each side of the owner’s cockpit. This feature is also inspired by “the golden age of naval exploration,” an interesting twist to this racing boat. Blending a classic spirit with modern comfort, Marie also offers plenty of water toys, in addition to its charming vintage dinghy, called Marietta.
