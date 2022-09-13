Giorgio Armani’s Former Superyacht Is Still One of the Most Sophisticated Italian Yachts

There a few luxury yachts out there boasting an interior styling created by iconic fashion designers, and Mariu is one of them. Even after two decades, this floating mansion is still one of the most impressive examples of pure Italian craftsmanship and luxury.
Luxury yachting connoisseurs are familiar with the Codecasa brand. It’s one of the oldest superyacht builders in Italy, a family-owned business with an international reputation. A collaboration between such a prestigious brand and the iconic Giorgio Armani himself could only result in a spectacular superyacht. And it remains so to this day, almost twenty years later.
The 164-foot (50 meters) Mariu was custom-built for the Italian designer, who was responsible for the vessel’s interior. Understated elegance would be a way to sum up Mariu’s style, both minimalistic and sophisticated.
It’s not just about the precious materials, ranging from rustic teak and bleached oak to premium leather and unusual, bespoke aluminum ceilings. Each area onboard is designed to seem even larger and more welcoming. For example, a staircase leads straight from the salon to the sky lounge with plush seating, and a state-of-the-art entertainment system. Near it, a massive dining table can seat up to 12 guests, for luxurious al-fresco dining.
As you would expect, the master’s suite is an incredible space in its own right, boasting en-suite bathrooms and access to a jacuzzi. But the other five cabins, one on the main deck and the others below, are no less elegant. Today, the guests onboard Mariu get to enjoy modern luxuries such as premium water toys and gym equipment. But the yacht still boasts a timeless Italian elegance that’s unique, reflected in details such as the 200-bottle wine cellar with vintages for the most sophisticated guests.
Despite its age, Mariu is a popular charter option, with prices starting at €225,000 ($228,000) in high season, according to Northrup & Johnsons. After all, it’s hard to compete with Armani’s personal style steeped in a luxury floating mansion.
