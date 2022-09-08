At Least 4 Yachts Burn to the Ground in Greek Marina in Biggest Incident of the Kind

Superyacht-watching has become slightly more thrilling in recent months, first because of the ongoing sanctions against Russian oligarchs and now because of a seemingly increasing number of fires onboard. This is perhaps the biggest incident of the kind in recent years.
At least four yachts are burning in a marina in Greece, reports in the local media note. The exact location is Gouvia Marina in Corfu, which is also the island’s largest marina, with a combined capacity for some 960 vessels. Keeping this in mind, it’s a lucky coincidence that the fire started on a side of the marina and not in the center, where damages could have been bigger.
SuperYacht Times reports that the fire broke out onboard a 65.6-foot (20-meter) yacht at 4 pm on September 7, and spread outward to three other vessels. The fact that they were all in close proximity, as well as the materials from which they were built helped the fire spread.
Vlogger eSysman Superyachts informs that the four vessels are two catamarans, one motor yacht, and one classic wooden ketch, which is partly confirmed by local media outlet Enimerosi. As of the time of press, Enimerosi says that four fiberglass vessels have sunk, while the fire onboard the sailing vessel was still burning, which would bring the number of damaged vessels up to five in total. The sailing yacht was built in 1929, and a great effort was made to save it, by towing it away from the marina while still on fire. Its fate remains unknown.
First responders included five fire engines and 15 firefighters, but a fire boat was also dispatched from Igoumenitsa to help put out the flames. On social media, reports say that people on the dock also rushed to help before firefighters came, either cutting the ropes to release the burning vessels or jumping on boats to tow them away and keep the fire from spreading farther. Several explosions were heard.
An investigation is now underway to determine the causes of the incident. The extent of damages is yet to be determined, but the silver lining is that there are no injuries reported. Authorities are now working to contain pollution from the damaged vessels, by spreading containing nets around the area.
SuperYacht Times reports that the fire broke out onboard a 65.6-foot (20-meter) yacht at 4 pm on September 7, and spread outward to three other vessels. The fact that they were all in close proximity, as well as the materials from which they were built helped the fire spread.
Vlogger eSysman Superyachts informs that the four vessels are two catamarans, one motor yacht, and one classic wooden ketch, which is partly confirmed by local media outlet Enimerosi. As of the time of press, Enimerosi says that four fiberglass vessels have sunk, while the fire onboard the sailing vessel was still burning, which would bring the number of damaged vessels up to five in total. The sailing yacht was built in 1929, and a great effort was made to save it, by towing it away from the marina while still on fire. Its fate remains unknown.
First responders included five fire engines and 15 firefighters, but a fire boat was also dispatched from Igoumenitsa to help put out the flames. On social media, reports say that people on the dock also rushed to help before firefighters came, either cutting the ropes to release the burning vessels or jumping on boats to tow them away and keep the fire from spreading farther. Several explosions were heard.
An investigation is now underway to determine the causes of the incident. The extent of damages is yet to be determined, but the silver lining is that there are no injuries reported. Authorities are now working to contain pollution from the damaged vessels, by spreading containing nets around the area.
Yunanistan’?n Korfu adas?nda 5 teknede yang?n ç?kt?, 4 tekne batt? yang?n? söndürme çal??malar? devam ediyor.— ?ZZET ÜNLÜ ???????????? (@IZZETUNLU07) September 7, 2022
- On the Greek island of Corfu, fire broke out in 5 boats, 4 boats sank, and efforts to return the fire continue #Korfu #Corfu pic.twitter.com/60woPy2Zdx