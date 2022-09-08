At Least 4 Yachts Burn to the Ground in Greek Marina in Biggest Incident of the Kind

Yunanistan’?n Korfu adas?nda 5 teknede yang?n ç?kt?, 4 tekne batt? yang?n? söndürme çal??malar? devam ediyor. - On the Greek island of Corfu, fire broke out in 5 boats, 4 boats sank, and efforts to return the fire continue #Korfu #Corfu pic.twitter.com/60woPy2Zdx

click to load Disqus comments for this story This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data.



