Brand New, $25 Million Superyacht Aria SF Sinks After Devastating Fire

18 Aug 2022, 02:46 UTC ·
Aria SF, the brand new ISA Yachts superyacht delivered to automotive millionaire Paolo Scudieri just last month, is officially gone. After an extensive fire, the charred hull sank off Cap Martinet, in Ibiza.
Last week, a fire broke out onboard Aria SF, during its maiden journey in the Mediterranean. The superyacht was anchored off Formenterra, Spain, when the fire signal went off: all the people onboard, nine guests and seven crew, were rescued by passing vessels and first-responders, and transported to land without injury.

The superyacht had a much worse fate: just minutes after the first visible signs of smoke, it was completely engulfed by flames.

First-responders tried to put out the fire but, by that time, it was already pointless, and the decision was made to let it burn itself out before towing the vessel to port. Diario de Ibiza reports that the port of Ibiza refused to let whatever was left of the hull in, citing safety concerns, so the decision was made to anchor it in shallow waters near Cap Martinet, before arrangements could be made to bring it to land.

The same media outlet says that the hull has sunk. This poses new safety concerns because of the impact the wreck will have on the surrounding area; in fact, bits from the wreckage have already started washing up on land, and there are concerns regarding spills. The Ibiza Council is asking the Spanish government for funds and assistance in assessing the damage, as well as in solving the issue. The sunken wreck is posing danger to two protected zones, and barriers to contain possible spills are already in place.

Aria SF was sold in 2019 to Paolo Scudieri, the CEO of the Adler-Hp Pelzer Group, which makes car interior components, as the first Gran Turismo 45 series from ISA Yachts. The fact that it was the first in the series and a custom unit put its cost at well over $25 million. With a total length of 45 meters (148 feet), Aria SF was launched three months ago to great fanfare, and was scheduled to make its public debut in September this year, at the 2022 edition of the Cannes Boat Show. Scudieri only took delivery of it last month.

It is believed that Scudieri was one of the nine guests onboard when the fire started out. No cause for the incident has been established yet, but it is believed the fire broke out in the engine room.

Aria SF was designed as a pleasure vessel with solid performance, thanks to twin CAT C32 ACERT engines delivering a total of 2,600 hp and a top speed of 16 knots (18. 4 mph / 30 kph). Sleeping 10 guests in five staterooms, the superyacht boasted an open-air gym close to the sizable beach club, a pool, and plenty of relaxation and socializing areas, and luxury finishes.

All of this is now charred and underwater. This once-gorgeous, expensive superyacht has been reduced to a threat to the environment and further hassle for local authorities, who have to make sure that it’s recovered from the seabed.





