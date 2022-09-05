92-Foot Motor Yacht Black Diamond Destroyed in Fire in France

A motor yacht built by British shipbuilder Sunseeker caught fire while at the IMS yacht maintenance and repair shipyard in Saint-Mandrier, in southern France. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as no one was on board at the time, but the vessel was destroyed.
According to local media, the fire broke out following an explosion aboard the yacht in the early hours of Friday, September 2, and no less than 40 firefighters were sent to the site to tackle the situation. It took the emergency services the whole night to extinguish the fire and prevent it from extending to other yachts in the shipyard.
The flames completely engulfed the 28-meter (92-foot) Sunseeker Black Diamond, which was rendered a total loss. The hull is now partially submerged at the IMS shipyard, and authorities have installed anti-pollution barriers to prevent potential fuel leaks.
Black Diamond was launched by UK-based luxury performance motor yacht builder Sunseeker in 2010. It is said to have arrived in Saint-Mandrier on August 28.
It sported a 6.3-meter (20.1-foot)beam, a draft of 1.98 meters (6.6 feet), and a volume of 95 GT. Featuring a sporty exterior design signed off by longtime Sunseeker partner Don Shead Yacht Design and interior design by Sunseeker, the vessel could offer overnight accommodation to eight guests in four staterooms. It also included accommodation for four crew members.
The sport motor yacht was powered by a pair of MTU engines, which endowed it with a cruising speed of 23 kn (26.4 mph/42.5 kph) and a top speed of 42 kn (48.3 mph/77.7 kph).
The cause of the fire that damaged the Black Diamond and ended its functional life is not yet known, and local police and fire teams continue to investigate, Super Yacht Times reports.
This is just another superyacht to be added to the list of casualties caused by fire this summer. Just last month, experimental yacht MS Porrima and luxury yacht Good Vibes suffered similar fates.
