You Can Charter the Fully Rebuilt DREAM Superyacht for a Measly $2.2 Mil. A Week

Don't be scared about its age; not only was it built to last, but the DREAM was entirely rebuilt in 2018 with an award-winning conversion. Measuring an impressive 106 meters (347.7 feet), you'd probably expect it to have all the facilities you'd need on the go. And you're right; it does.
The exterior has been redesigned by the Greek company Studio Vafiadis & Associates, while the interior has the mark of Ciarmoli Queda Studio (CQS).
Let's explore what the Dream has to offer. When you see it from far away, besides its great size, no particular feature stands out. Starting from the top down, we encounter a must-have for rich folks - a helicopter pad. Next, there's a serene sun deck with a bunch of sun loungers and tables, ideally located next to a splendid central swimming pool where you can quickly dip if the heat is too much for you.
Of course, a large outdoor bar runs along the pool's edge with sunbeds covering the port side, ending in a jacuzzi. Various tenders and motorized water toys are located on the bridge deck aft, with a terrace on the bridge's starboard where you can take in the view.
But enough about the exterior, let's move on to the genuinely luxurious part, the interior of the DREAM. Its design is retro-modern, as the owner requested, with finer nautical details scattered along its rooms. The superyacht accommodates up to 36 guests, excluding the crew. There are 22 en-suite cabins: one master suite, eight VIP staterooms, seven double cabins, and 6 twin cabins convertible to doubles.
Situated on the upper deck, the 220 square meters master suite has a bunch of space, and it comes with a private lounge, office, and a walk-through wardrobe. Its bathroom has both a shower and a bathtub, and a sauna. The cherry on top is the 180-degree view outdoor terrace with a private jacuzzi. That's the place to be.
The crew accommodation and facilities are inside the tank deck, with the engine room and storage behind it. The crew of 32 are prepared to take care of all your needs, with attention to the smallest details.
The yacht is like a town on water. It has an aquarium, a bar with a grand piano, a cinema, a conference room or study, and two salons. Moreover, you can find a spa, a gym, a massage room, and a hairdressing salon on board. What more do you need?
The DREAM superyacht is packing 2 Wartsila 6R32D engines with an output of 2,950 HP each. Its maximum speed is 17 knots (19.5 mph or 31 kph), and its cruising speed is 15 knots (17.2 mph or 27.6 kph), with an astounding cruising range of 6,300 nautical miles (7,250 miles or 11,667 km) that can fit all your travel needs.
Malta flag, and its owner is unknown.
The DREAM superyacht is indeed a dream. It has all the features you'd need to go away for a long time on the seas and oceans of the world. Just make sure you can afford it all!
