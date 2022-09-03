autoevolution
You Can Charter the Fully Rebuilt DREAM Superyacht for a Measly $2.2 Mil. A Week
Lots of people have dreamt about owning a yacht or traveling on one at least once in their lives. Well, here comes the DREAM, a superyacht built and delivered in 1997 by Halic Tersaneleri, a Turkish shipyard.

3 Sep 2022
Don't be scared about its age; not only was it built to last, but the DREAM was entirely rebuilt in 2018 with an award-winning conversion. Measuring an impressive 106 meters (347.7 feet), you'd probably expect it to have all the facilities you'd need on the go. And you're right; it does.

The exterior has been redesigned by the Greek company Studio Vafiadis & Associates, while the interior has the mark of Ciarmoli Queda Studio (CQS).

Let's explore what the Dream has to offer. When you see it from far away, besides its great size, no particular feature stands out. Starting from the top down, we encounter a must-have for rich folks - a helicopter pad. Next, there's a serene sun deck with a bunch of sun loungers and tables, ideally located next to a splendid central swimming pool where you can quickly dip if the heat is too much for you.

Of course, a large outdoor bar runs along the pool's edge with sunbeds covering the port side, ending in a jacuzzi. Various tenders and motorized water toys are located on the bridge deck aft, with a terrace on the bridge's starboard where you can take in the view.

Two stairways lead to the upper deck aft, where you can find three circular tables that can fit all the guests. You can enjoy dining and lounging outdoors on two corner sofas that follow the shape of the stern. Moving further, we have additional sofas and armchairs around coffee tables on both the port and starboard sides, strategically placed for you to look over the gunwales (the upper edge or planking of the side of the ship). There are so many nautical and ship terms, so sometimes you might feel you can get lost in them; that's why I felt like explaining. Anyway, it's safe to say there's a seat for everybody on this yacht!

But enough about the exterior, let's move on to the genuinely luxurious part, the interior of the DREAM. Its design is retro-modern, as the owner requested, with finer nautical details scattered along its rooms. The superyacht accommodates up to 36 guests, excluding the crew. There are 22 en-suite cabins: one master suite, eight VIP staterooms, seven double cabins, and 6 twin cabins convertible to doubles.

Situated on the upper deck, the 220 square meters master suite has a bunch of space, and it comes with a private lounge, office, and a walk-through wardrobe. Its bathroom has both a shower and a bathtub, and a sauna. The cherry on top is the 180-degree view outdoor terrace with a private jacuzzi. That's the place to be.

The rest of the guest accommodation is hosted on the upper, main, and lower decks, and they come with all basic necessities and a bunch of storage.

The crew accommodation and facilities are inside the tank deck, with the engine room and storage behind it. The crew of 32 are prepared to take care of all your needs, with attention to the smallest details.

The yacht is like a town on water. It has an aquarium, a bar with a grand piano, a cinema, a conference room or study, and two salons. Moreover, you can find a spa, a gym, a massage room, and a hairdressing salon on board. What more do you need?

The DREAM superyacht is packing 2 Wartsila 6R32D engines with an output of 2,950 HP each. Its maximum speed is 17 knots (19.5 mph or 31 kph), and its cruising speed is 15 knots (17.2 mph or 27.6 kph), with an astounding cruising range of 6,300 nautical miles (7,250 miles or 11,667 km) that can fit all your travel needs.

Lastly, prepare your bank account as the DREAM costs €2.2 mil ($ is pretty much the same now) to charter for only a week. If you were to bring your family and many friends and pack it full with 36 guests, the final price would be around €61,000 each. It's currently sailing under the Malta flag, and its owner is unknown.

The DREAM superyacht is indeed a dream. It has all the features you'd need to go away for a long time on the seas and oceans of the world. Just make sure you can afford it all!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

