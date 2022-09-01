KRC Yachting Reveals New Series of Superbly Crafted 100-Foot Trawlers

Turkish shipyard KRC Yachting has been working on a new series of 110-foot (33.5- meter) long trawler yachts, and fresh renderings of the three models in the lineup show the stylish design they bring to the table.
Called KRCM 110, the new range of recreational trawlers has been created in collaboration with boatbuilder Marti Yat. The newly-unveiled models in the series are called Exuma Explorer, Rhino III, and T-Rex, and they all seem to stray away from the classic fishing boat formula and go in the direction of luxury yachts.
All three models will feature an oceangoing steel displacement hull, similar to what we normally see on the aforementioned fishing boats, along with a lightweight aluminum superstructure. They will have a 26-foot (8-meter) beam, and the interior will house up to eight cabins for guests and crew.
Actually, the interior is customizable, so each customer will be able to choose from a range of layouts, all designed to offer the highest level of comfort to clients. The layout proposed by the yard features a main deck owner’s suite, upper deck VIP, along with a sundeck with a bar and an optional jacuzzi.
There is also a spacious foredeck lounging area and five hydraulic balconies to allow guests the possibility to enjoy the connection with the ocean at all times.
The foredeck will house a small seating area, while tender storage will be available aft on the upper deck.
The main difference between the vessels can be observed in the design of their front ends, as the T-Rex version has a plumb bow, the Exuma Explorer comes with a flared bow, while the Rhino III model sports an inverted bow.
According to Boat International, sales specialist Mert Kocaman, who has been involved in the creation of the KRCM 110 series, has said that the new trawler yachts are “designed for long stays and long trips.” They will all be powered by twin MAN engines capable of delivering 800 hp each.
Additionally, the vessels are expected to offer a range of around 4,000 nautical miles and reach up to 14 knots (16.1 mph or 26 kph) speeds. Economic fuel consumption is also to be expected.
