Russian Oil Trader Parting With His Mysterious $27 Million Custom Superyacht

With Russian-owned superyachts being sold at auction after they were seized, and many of them literally running away to safe havens, you’d think that most oligarchs are trying to hold on to their floating mansions. But Russians are surpassed only by Americans when it comes to the number of superyacht owners, statistics show, so there are a lot of these luxury toys out there. One of them is a rarely-seen beauty, Sibelle.

14 photos