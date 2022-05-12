Russian Tobacco King’s Secretive Futuristic Superyacht With an Epic Interior Vanishes

Since the world has its eyes on the ultra-luxurious toys of sanctioned oligarchs, many of them have disregarded international regulations requiring all vessels to make their location and route known at all times, and have simply vanished into thin air. One of them happens to be a multi-award-winning masterpiece that has always remained mysterious.
Unlike other billionaire superyacht owners, Igor Kesaev never shared his stunning custom possessions with the public. The magnificent My Sky, his third Heesen superyacht, left everyone in awe when it was delivered in 2015, snatched as many prizes as it could (including the coveted World Superyacht Award) only to then disappear out of the spotlight.It didn’t even bother to show up at luxury boat shows. Instead, it cruised around the world in total privacy.
Every Heesen model has something special, but My Sky is unlike any other. Despite its age, it still flaunts one of the most amazing, futuristic interiors ever seen on a luxury yacht. That’s thanks to the Dutch architect Erick van Egeraat.
An apparently simply black-and-white theme was turned into something incredibly sophisticated through the use of luxurious materials and ultra-modern design. White leather, dark high-gloss Makassar wood, backlit white onyx, and black marble create a fascinating game of contrasts throughout.
This futuristic interior matches My Sky’s unique, sharp silhouette. The 167-foot (51 meters) vessel boasts “a continuous wall of glass” created by bonding the tinted windows to the superstructure, which gives it a mysterious look. It was specifically designed with an expanded foredeck that could accommodate a helicopter. Its five cabins can welcome up to 12 guests, and it can travel for 5,400 nautical miles (6,200 miles/10,000 km) at 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph).
The already mysterious My Sky is now completely off the radar. After Kesaev was sanctioned by the EU and the UK, it was one of the Russian-linked superyachts that ran to the safe haven of Maldives. As of last month it went dark, with its whereabouts unknown.
Kesaev is one of Russia’s retail moguls. According to Forbes, his company Megapolis controls 70% of the country’s cigarette market, and he also owns one of the largest domestic retail chains. His vanishing superyacht is estimated at $30 million.
