Millionaire Businessman’s “Entry-Level” Yacht Is a $19M Award-Winning Custom Beauty

You know someone is ultra-rich when their “entry-level” yacht is a custom 154-footer worth almost $19 million. Yes, this Russian millionaire felt that he needed to upgrade from this gorgeous boat, several times. But 14 years later, the yacht with a strange name is still one of the most covetable ones that are only privately used, and is up for grabs.
The millionaire businessman Valentin Zavadnikov is known in the industry as a “serial yacht owner.” He already had and sold three yachts that were custom-built for him and his family, and they all look eerily similar – their hulls show off distinctive “Merlot red” accents that are supposed to be inspired by the owner’s Italian vineyard. After all, he allegedly even had his yacht perfumed with a scent made from the wine that’s produced there.
Before getting the rather unremarkable name of “Estel,” this 154-footer (47 meters) built by the prestigious Heesen in the Netherlands, in 2008, was known as “Celestial Hope.” It quickly snatched several awards, including the one for Best Motor Yacht at the 2010 World Superyacht Awards, and one for “The most innovative interiors,” at the Asia Boating Awards. Kamini Ezralow from the Intarya design studio in London was the one who created the lavish interiors.
Celestial Hope was designed to accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, which include a generous master suite on the upper deck. The sun deck displays a large jacuzzi, a bar, a sunbathing area, and a seating area that’s perfect for al-fresco dining. But there are plenty of lounging and dining areas throughout.
In terms of performance, this yacht is equally impressive – it can go as fast as 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) and its range extends to 3,400 nautical miles (3,900 miles/6,300 km).
Zavadnikov replaced Celestial Hope with a bigger version fast, apparently he decided to do that while this yacht was still being built. After other ownerships, the pleasure craft is back on the market, listed by Imperial yachts for €17.5 million (almost $19 million). Perhaps the new Estel name will also mark the beginning of a longer ownership.
Before getting the rather unremarkable name of “Estel,” this 154-footer (47 meters) built by the prestigious Heesen in the Netherlands, in 2008, was known as “Celestial Hope.” It quickly snatched several awards, including the one for Best Motor Yacht at the 2010 World Superyacht Awards, and one for “The most innovative interiors,” at the Asia Boating Awards. Kamini Ezralow from the Intarya design studio in London was the one who created the lavish interiors.
Celestial Hope was designed to accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, which include a generous master suite on the upper deck. The sun deck displays a large jacuzzi, a bar, a sunbathing area, and a seating area that’s perfect for al-fresco dining. But there are plenty of lounging and dining areas throughout.
In terms of performance, this yacht is equally impressive – it can go as fast as 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) and its range extends to 3,400 nautical miles (3,900 miles/6,300 km).
Zavadnikov replaced Celestial Hope with a bigger version fast, apparently he decided to do that while this yacht was still being built. After other ownerships, the pleasure craft is back on the market, listed by Imperial yachts for €17.5 million (almost $19 million). Perhaps the new Estel name will also mark the beginning of a longer ownership.