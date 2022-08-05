Sanctioned Oligarch’s Second Yacht, Inspired by Classic Racing Cars, Shows Off in Italy

One of the most surprising superyachts to make an appearance in the Port of Genova, Italy, is the unique Aurelia – a pleasure craft that’s famous not just for its one-of-a-kind racing-inspired design but also for being owned by a Russian oligarch.
Back in March, the stunning Phi was being detained by British authorities following the sanctions against the wealthy supporters of Putin’s regime. It would become the first superyacht to ever be detained in UK waters. The $50 million beast belongs to Vitaly Vasilievich Kochetkov, according to Financial Times, a millionaire who founded a mobile phone network that operates in the Urals regions.
In addition to also owning a support vessel for the Phi superyacht, called Phi Phantom, Kochetkov is allegedly the owner of a second superyacht, the Aurelia, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed so far. Unlike Phi, this smaller luxury vessel is still free to roam around, and it has recently arrived in the Port of Genova. According to data from Marine Traffic, Aurelia got here after a 23-day trip from Palma de Mallorca.
It’s unknown whether it’s Kochetkov or temporary guests who are enjoying the pleasure craft at the moment since this is a popular luxury charter yacht, with weekly rates starting at $102,000, according to the Fraser Yachts listing.
This also happens to be considered one of the greatest mid-size sports yachts in the world. It was named after the Lancia Aurelia GT. The entire concept was designed in homage to classic racing cars.
Built a little over a decade ago by the prestigious Heesen shipyard, the 122-foot (37.3 meters) yacht immediately stood out due to its color scheme. Today, it’s still the only one to flaunt the vibrant Gulf Oil Racing colors.
The interior created by the legendary Bannenberg & Rowell follows the same classic racing theme. Each of the four staterooms, which can accommodate up to eight guests, is decorated in a different style inspired by racing. The master suite also boasts a walk-in dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.
Inside, the guests’ favorite area is most likely the spacious salon, joined by a formal dining space, while the exterior relaxation areas include a large swimming platform and a lounge space with both a classic BBQ and a Teppanyaki grill.
A racing-inspired luxury yacht must impress in terms of performance as well. Powered by 2 MTU engines, Aurelia can cut through the waves at 31 knots (35.6 mph/57 kph) but usually sticks to cruising at half that speed (18.4 mph/29.6 kph). At lower speeds, it can guarantee a medium range of 2,000 nautical miles (2,301 miles/3,704 km).
Whether or not it belongs to the sanctioned oligarch who already lost one of his luxury toys, the Aurelia racing-inspired yacht is a head-turner and probably feels right at home in Italy.
