Hawk Ranger Is the Ultimate Luxury Expedition Superyacht, Can Handle Six Weeks at Sea

It’s been a while since luxury explorers have started to become increasingly popular. Unlike typical superyachts, these incredible machines boast the capabilities of expedition vessels, while still pampering the ones onboard with the most luxurious amenities.
Hawk Ranger is about going off-grid at sea, in style. Imagine being able to travel onboard a spectacular superyacht in any remote location, completely independent from onshore infrastructure and supplies.
This requires much more than an extensive range. Yes, the Hawk Ranger can easily cover 6,800 nautical miles (7,825 miles/12,600 km) but it also features large storage areas, back-up systems that enable operation even in case of mechanical failure, and it’s built with simplified yet rugged engineering that can be easily maintained at sea, by the crew.
Plus, this vessel is designed to have a minimal impact on the environment during these prolonged expeditions – it’s equipped for waste refrigeration and incineration, plus an oversize water treatment system. All of these factors allow this mammoth 223-foot (68 meters) vessel to be autonomous for up to six weeks at sea.
The second concept in the series designed by Laurent Giles for Hawk Yachts, Hawk Ranger 68’s most impressive design feature is a helipad that can be turned into a pool are or an entertainment area. The fully certified helipad can carry an Airbus H135 helicopter, but while the rotorcraft is away, it can be turned into a heated swimming pool.
The result is a massive outdoor pool area which, according to the manufacturer, is unique for a vessel this size. And that’s not all. By raising the pool’s floor and opening up the glass wall of the lounge, this space becomes the perfect party scene. This flexible arrangement leaves enough space for the seven staterooms that can accommodate up to 14 guests.
This fascinating expedition vessel won’t be built until 2024, but it’s available for sale through Ocean Independence. Someone with $49 million to spare could be enjoying the most luxurious private expeditions anywhere in the world.
